Chef Andreas Debuts Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood in Uptown Dallas, Reuniting His Culinary Team from The Palm

Chef Andreas Kotsifos

Chef Andreas opens his latest restaurant in Uptown Dallas, reuniting former chefs from The Palm and unveiling Bar Cosette.

Creating dishes like our Beef Wellington, Bouillabaisse, and Wagyu selections is a craft I’ve dedicated my life to. Bringing that passion to Uptown is a proud moment for me and our entire team.” — Chef Andreas Kotsifos

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood , owned and led by Executive Chef Andreas Kotsifos, proudly announces the opening of its newest Uptown Dallas steakhouse , marking a major expansion for the chef-driven brand. Known for refined European-influenced cuisine, premium steaks, and warm hospitality, the Uptown restaurant introduces a new standard of fine dining in Dallas, building on the success of the flagship Allen location.The new restaurant features a powerhouse culinary team with more than 120 years of combined experience. Chef Andreas, whose 40+ year career spans Europe, Manhattan, and Palm Beach, is joined by Chef Willie Sorto and Chef Pedro Ortiz, each bringing over four decades of culinary expertise, including respected tenures at The Palm in Dallas. Their reunion at Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood unites classic technique, shared history, and high-level leadership in one of the best steakhouses in Uptown Dallas.“Opening in Uptown is truly meaningful for me,” said Chef Andreas. “Working again with Willie and Pedro from our time at The Palm and presenting signature dishes like our Beef Wellington and Wagyu selections allows us to create a dining experience where guests can feel true craftsmanship in every bite.”⭐ A Menu Rooted in Refined TechniqueThe Uptown menu showcases the discipline and polished technique honed through years of luxury dining. Signature offerings elevate classic steakhouse favorites while introducing elegant European and coastal influences.Beef Wellington – hand-crafted daily with prime tenderloin and house-made mushroom duxelles, wrapped in delicate phyllo dough honoring Chef Andreas’ Greek heritageBouillabaisse – an aromatic French classic layered with coastal flavors and finished with a rich, saffron-infused brothLobster Mac & Cheese – a decadent blend of fresh lobster, artisanal cheeses, and a silken cream reductionRare Wagyu Selections – one of Dallas’ most exclusive Wagyu programs, featuring the ultra-rare Omi Wagyu Striploin by Okaki, Takamori Drunken Striploin, Satsuma Ribeye, and the dramatic L’Grow 9+++ TomahawkChilean Sea Bass – perfectly seared: crisp, delicate, and buttery, with a velvety finishDubai Chocolate Cheesecake – luxe, layered, irresistibleAt Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood, guests may also enjoy fresh oysters, seafood towers, seasonal chef specials, and refined steakhouse sides.⭐ Bar Cosette: Uptown Dallas Cocktail Lounge & Paris After Dark AtmosphereA defining feature of the Uptown location is Bar Cosette, the atmospheric heart of the restaurant. Inspired by the romance of Paris After Dark, this intimate Uptown Dallas cocktail lounge features velvet seating, candlelit ambiance, and dramatic lighting. Bar Cosette offers a luxurious setting for Uptown cocktails, pre-dinner drinks, or a late-night outing—reflecting the brand’s commitment to crafting spaces as memorable as the cuisine.⭐ Private Dining & Exclusive Wine Locker ProgramThe Uptown location features three private dining rooms Uptown Dallas guests can reserve for corporate dinners, celebrations, and milestone events. Guests enjoy personalized menus, dedicated service, and a refined, intimate setting. The restaurant also offers 70 private wine and spirits lockers, providing members a personalized and exclusive extension of the dining experience.⭐ A Thoughtfully Designed Dining ExperienceThroughout the restaurant, European-inspired design, jewel-toned accents, and warm, ambient lighting create a sophisticated backdrop for any occasion. Whether dining in the elegant main dining room, hosting a private event, or enjoying cocktails in Bar Cosette, guests experience a thoughtfully curated environment designed to make every visit feel exceptional.⭐ Hours & ExpansionAndreas Prime Steaks & Seafood – Uptown Dallas2222 McKinney Avenue, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201Open daily for dinner beginning at 4 PMLunch and brunch debut early DecemberThe Uptown opening marks an exciting next chapter for the Andreas brand. The original Allen location—celebrated for its Art Nouveau-inspired design, handcrafted cuisine, and exceptional service—has set a strong foundation that now extends to Uptown Dallas.“This is a proud moment for us,” added Chef Andreas. “Uptown sets a high standard, and we’re honored to contribute to it. We want every guest to feel personally welcomed, cared for, and celebrated—because exceptional dining should always make you feel like a VIP.”As a chef-driven Uptown Dallas steakhouse, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood is known for Wagyu, prime steaks, fresh seafood, refined European influences, and an elevated cocktail lounge experience. www.andreassteakhouse.com • (214) 389-0071

