Belle Chasse Premium French Vodka Enters Oregon Market Partners with Oregon Food Bank

Belle Chasse Vodka Launches “Help End Hunger” Campaign as 750,000 Oregonians Lose Access to SNAP Benefits

SEA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 750,000 people across Oregon abruptly lost access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on November 1st, following a decision by federal and state leaders and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to withhold benefits. The loss of this essential support is expected to deepen hunger in every corner of the state, placing immense pressure on Oregon Food Bank (OFB) and local hunger-relief organizations.To meet the rising need, Belle Chasse Premium French Vodka is launching the “Help End Hunger” Campaign, a multi-month effort partnering with Oregon Food Bank to increase charitable support and raise awareness of hunger across the state. During the campaign Belle Chasse will donate 2 % of its sales to Oregon Food Bank.“Belle Chasse is committed to supporting the communities where our customers live and work. With so many Oregonians suddenly facing a hunger crisis, we knew we had to take action,” said Jack Bays, Belle Chasse Premium French Vodka brand owner. “As we launch Belle Chasse in Oregon, we’re proud to partner with Oregon Food Bank on ‘Help End Hunger’ and to use our debut in the state as a platform for driving urgently needed support.”The campaign runs from November 2025 through January 2026, and marks Belle Chasse’s official launch in the Oregon market.Belle Chasse is an award-winning vodka made in Cognac, France. The combination of GMO-free wheat, distinctively crafted taste, ergonomically designed bottle and affordable price distinguishes Belle Chasse from other alternative vodkas available today. Now available in Oregon in eco-friendly 1-liter bottles, Belle Chasse is also available in California, Colorado, New Mexico and New York.While OFB continues to move food where it’s needed most, the organization emphasizes that no food bank can replace the scale or impact of SNAP. For every meal a food bank provides, SNAP delivers nine. With the sudden gap in benefits, Oregon Food Bank is calling on community partners and Oregonians statewide to step up and support its emergency response.With hunger at crisis levels following the suspension of SNAP benefits, Oregon Food Bank urges all Oregonians to spread the word, support the campaign, and help ensure food remains available for families and individuals across the state.To learn more about Oregon Food Bank’s mission and how to contribute during this critical time, visit OregonFoodBank.org. For more information about Belle Chasse please visit www.belle-chasse.com

