Cleric launches the first self-learning AI SRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cleric announced the launch of the first AI site reliability engineer (SRE) agent that continuously learns from every incident and helps software engineers move more quickly to resolve issues.When an incident occurs, Cleric’s system autonomously investigates and delivers findings directly in Slack with links to relevant evidence. For complex cases, engineers can guide its reasoning through conversation or examine detailed diagnostics through a web interface. It provides confidence scores and learns from feedback, improving its signal-to-noise ratio over time.Customers don't need to rebuild or adapt their environments to take advantage of Cleric. Cleric helps teams manage the complexity of modern infrastructure by learning directly from their systems and interactions. It integrates with existing observability, CI/CD, and incident tooling (including popular observability platforms like Datadog and Grafana) to analyze alerts, correlate data, and surface root causes faster over time."We designed Cleric to reason about systems the way experienced engineers do: by correlating context across logs, metrics, and configurations, not just reacting to individual alerts," said Willem Pienaar, Cleric's co-founder and CTO."Any system operating at scale needs to adapt continuously," said Shahram Anver, co-founder and CEO of Cleric. "Production isn't static. It's a living environment. Cleric learns from every incident, alert, and human decision to evolve how it supports operations.”Reliability and software engineering teams are already using Cleric’s agent to spend less of their time putting out fires and more time shipping code. Early adopters report freeing 20–30% of engineering capacity previously lost to repetitive troubleshooting.BlaBlaCar, a community-based travel app with millions of active members across 21 countries, has run Cleric in production since early 2025. The company reports that Cleric's investigations not only resolve day-to-day issues faster but also surface patterns that inform long-term reliability improvements across multiple services."Our goal isn't complete alert coverage," said Maxime Fouilleul, Head of Infrastructure & Operations at BlaBlaCar. "It's intelligent coverage, using Cleric's insights to proactively eliminate systemic issues.”Alongside the launch, Cleric is proud to share that it has raised a total of $9.8 million in seed funding. This new financing was led by Vertex Ventures US, with follow-on participation from its initial seed investor, Zetta Venture Partners. Cleric has also been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI for SRE and Observability 2025 . These milestones underscore growing validation that adaptive, learning systems are the next step in how modern teams run production.The company will use its new funding to expand R&D in San Francisco, accelerate customer deployments, scale production support to meet growing demand, and expand partnerships with observability and infrastructure platforms.About ClericCleric builds AI teammates for production engineering. Its self-evolving agent learns from infrastructure signals and human interactions to continuously improve how it triages, diagnoses, and resolves operational issues. Founded by former Gojek platform engineers, Cleric's mission is to make production operations systems that learn as fast as they change.

