Cancun International Boat Show to Host Premier B2B Summit, 'Doing Business with Latin America'

CANCUN, MEXICO, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cancun International Boat Show & Marine Expo (CIBSME) gives details of its highly anticipated business-to-business (B2B) networking event, the "Doing Business with Latin America" initiative. The program is set to conclude with a private, dinner at the critically acclaimed Ristorante Cenacolo, located within the stunning La Isla Cancun complex.Scheduled for December 5-7, 2025, at the new venue, La Isla Cancun, the program is strategically designed to forge vital connections between international recreational marine exhibitors and key distributors, investors, and high-net-worth buyers across the rapidly developing Latin American market.Targeting the Fastest-Growing Recreational Marine Economy from the Gateway of MexicoThe cornerstone of the initiative is the "Doing Business with Latin America" seminar, which will feature leading expert, Angel Chazaro, providing deep dives into market entry strategies, regional trade regulations, luxury consumer trends, and financing opportunities throughout Mexico, Central, and South America. Utilizing Mexico's position as a powerful hub for rec-marine commerce, the seminar aims to deliver crucial, actionable intelligence necessary for companies seeking to successfully establish and grow their regional footprint. The core objective is to facilitate direct, high-value partnerships that translate into immediate sales and sustained market penetration across the continent.“The shift to La Isla Cancun provides a spectacular, centralized venue that perfectly complements the high caliber of our B2B programming,” said Steven Lorenzo, President of CIBSME. “The Latin American recreational marine sector is vibrant and expanding, and by integrating this essential business seminar with the luxurious Cenacolo dinner, we are creating an unparalleled environment for securing meaningful, long-term relationships.”The Cenacolo Culinary Experience: A Capstone of NetworkingThe culmination of the business focus is the exclusive CIBSME Dinner, held on the evening of Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Cenacolo Ristorante at La Isla Cancun. Renowned for its commitment to “Divina Cucina Romagnola,” Cenacolo will offer guests an unforgettable evening centered around authentic, handmade Italian pasta and exquisite wine pairings.This private affair provides a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere for attendees to finalize deals, continue strategic conversations, and celebrate new partnerships away from the bustle of the show floor. Guests will enjoy a specially curated multi-course dining experience while overlooking the breathtaking Nichupté Lagoon at sunset. Attendance at this dinner is reserved exclusively for VIP attendees, speakers, and pre-registered participants of the "Doing Business with Latin America" program.Registration and AttendanceWhile General Admission to the Cancun International Boat Show & Marine Expo at La Isla Cancun is complimentary with advance registration. Access to the “Doing Business with Latin America” seminar and the Cenacolo dinner requires a separate VIP Business Pass, which can be purchased through the official CIBSME website . Seminar + Dinner is $250 USD, Dinner only is $105 USDAbout the Cancun International Boat Show & Marine Expo (CIBSME) The Cancun International Boat Show & Marine Expo is Mexico’s largest and most important marine lifestyle event, showcasing luxury yachts, boats, accessories, electronics, and industry-leading services. The show is committed to promoting recreational marine growth, marine tourism, conservation, and B2B commerce in Mexico and throughout Latin America.Contact: Steven Lorenzo, Director, steven@ cibsme.com , +1 786 271-0606, CIBSME.com

