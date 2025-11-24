A chaotic COP30 plenary delivers a Hard-Fought Agreement

“A Step Forward — But far from the Leap the World Needed,” says Mattias Söderberg

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two weeks of intense and often difficult negotiations, countries have finally adopted the COP30 outcome package. However, this decision was contested in the final plenary, where the deep division between parties became public.

Mattias Söderberg, Global Climate Lead at DanChurchAid, comments:

"We may have an agreement, but the meltdown in the closing plenary tells us something vital: cooperation is no longer automatic. It must be fought for — every time. The cracks widened in the plenary hall, and if they aren’t patched the bedrock will collapse."

But Söderberg stresses the fact that while the COP30 package was adopted, it does not fully match the urgency of the climate crisis:

“This deal may be balanced for governments, but it is not yet balanced for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. They needed more ambition — and they are still waiting.”

Parties recognised the need to ramp up emission reductions and keep the 1.5°C limit within reach. However, the agreement lacks the concrete commitments needed to close the ambition gap.

“The science is clear: emissions must fall sharply. Yet the commitments are still too soft. Now it is up to civil society — including DanChurchAid — to hold governments accountable for the promises they made today,” Mattias Söderberg says.

One of the most significant achievements of COP30 is the decision to triple global adaptation finance — a long-standing demand of vulnerable countries.

“Tripling adaptation finance is a victory for least developed countries and communities already living with climate impacts. I am relieved that they were not forgotten, even at a high-stakes summit like this,” Mattias Söderberg states.

Beyond the negotiating rooms, COP30 highlighted the pace of climate action outside the UN system.

Cities, companies, youth movements, civil society organisations, and sub-national governments — including US states — showcased initiatives that often surpass national commitments.

“The most inspiring part of COP30 was outside the plenary hall. Solutions exist, innovation is accelerating, and new alliances are emerging. We must unleash that energy and turn it into real-world action,” says Mattias Söderberg.

Söderberg emphasises that the growing climate movement will be essential to keep pressure on governments:

“This agreement is not the end point — it is the starting line. What matters now is delivery.”

