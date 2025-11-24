BCYW Foundation Enhances Youth-Led Breast Health and Cancer Awareness in Uttarakhand After 2025 International Conference

The BCYW Foundation presents a special breast health and awareness session at SRHU. The guest lecture and the event in-progress. The College of Nursing presents a momento to the speaker.

BCYWF Strengthening Youth Engagement at Campuses in Breast Cancer Prevention

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful 2nd International Conference on Breast Cancer in Young Women and Breast Health held in New Delhi on November 15–16, 2025, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) expanded its outreach efforts to the state of Uttarakhand. Led by Founder Professor Rakesh Kumar and a delegation of international speakers, the Foundation continued its mission to promote early awareness and prevention by engaging educational institutions across the region.As part of this initiative, the Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) chapter at the Himalayan College of Nursing, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), hosted a special guest lecture titled “Healing Beyond the Hospital” on November 19. The session was delivered by Mrs. Lorna Larsen, RN, BScN, a Health Promotion Specialist, long-standing BCYW advocate, and Global Ambassador of the BCYW Foundation (USA). The program was championed by the YCBH chapter mentor, Prof. (Dr.) Kamali Prasad, and Nursing College Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Sanchita Pugazhendi. The event received extensive local media coverage, including by News Post: https://www.newspost.live/en/bcyw-foundation-strengthening-youth-led-breast-health-initiatives/ During her address, Mrs. Larsen emphasized the importance of recognizing the full spectrum of breast cancer symptoms—not only breast lumps—to support earlier self-detection among adolescents and young adults. She highlighted that “unexplained and persistent pain is often overlooked but is one of the five common symptoms of adolescent and young adult cancer.”A major theme of the lecture focused on risk reduction through healthy lifestyle choices. Addressing concerns about the rising prevalence of fast food in India, Mrs. Larsen encouraged students to adopt nutritious, balanced eating habits. She shared practical guidance on incorporating plant-based diets rich in fruits and vegetables while limiting processed meats and high-fat convenience foods. “You are what you eat,” she noted, urging young women to take proactive steps toward long-term wellness.During the interactive Q&A session, students asked about the challenges of health promotion work. Mrs. Larsen explained that public health is a continually evolving field marked by both obstacles and achievements. “Sometimes there are setbacks, but also progress. Sometimes challenges, but also opportunities. Sometimes disappointments, but also success,” she reflected.She also highlighted the Team Shan Breast Cancer Awareness campus campaigns as an example of highly effective youth-focused outreach, noting their success in delivering tailored education to young women. Mrs. Larsen currently serves as the Country Lead for the BCYW Foundation’s newest targeted interventional program across educational campuses: the Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) Chapters, which are expanding the Foundation’s reach across higher education institutions.The nursing students and faculty warmly received the lecture. One attendee remarked, “Thank you for your presentation. It was awesome.” Organizers expressed their gratitude for Mrs. Larsen’s insights and the personal experiences she shared, emphasizing the significance of her message for the student community. Dr. Prakash from the Himalayan College of Nursing reaffirmed the college's commitment to future collaboration with the BCYW Foundation, highlighting a shared mission to expand breast health education for young women across the SRHU campus and beyond.ABOUTThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH), a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.