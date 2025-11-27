BBFA Africa Launches 'Founding 50' as Elite Gateway to African Beauty & Tech Market

The vanguard cohort, endorsed by Sierra Leone's First Lady, creates a verified gateway for global partners to access Africa's promising beauty & tech founders.

NIGERIA, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Beauty & Fashion Awards Africa (BBFA), an initiative launched at the UK Houses of Parliament, today announced its most ambitious project: the 'Founding 50'. This vanguard cohort will assemble the 50 most visionary founders and innovators in African beauty, technology, fashion, and wellness, creating an unparalleled engine for economic growth.Founded by a Cosmetic Scientist and Tech Strategist, the BBFA serves as the go-to quality assessment and marketing vehicle to help African brands scale. The "Founding 50" cohort will feature celebrated entrepreneur-actors like Ini Edo (Beauty Secrets of April) and Mariam Timmer (Lure Body Butter ), Adesua Etomi and her friend, actress Jemima Osunde (Sanaa Beauty), and Dakore Beauty by Dakore Egbuson-Akande, spotlighting their success in creating safe, 'Made in Africa' offerings. Her Excellency endorses this mission, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, whose "Hands Off Our Girls " initiative aligns with the BBFA's commitment to social impact, also shining a spotlight on the lack of inclusion for persons living with Albinism."The 'Founding 50' is the culmination of our work to bridge the gap between product development and commerce ," said Jumbo. "We are leveraging our unique position at the intersection of policy, technology, and cosmetic science to build a credible pipeline for investment and growth. This isn't about handing out trophies; it's about certifying quality and opening global markets for 'Made in Africa' products."Why the 'Founding 50' is a Critical Intervention:Africa's creative economy is booming, but its pioneers often lack the structured ecosystem needed to scale. The 'Founding 50' directly addresses this by providing a curated, high-trust network. For global partners, it offers a verified gateway to the continent's most promising businesses, de-risking market entry.About BBFA Africa:The Black Beauty & Fashion Awards Africa (BBFA) is an economic empowerment platform dedicated to spotlighting product development, innovation, and entrepreneurial grit in the African beauty, tech, wellness, and fashion industry. Launched at the UK Houses of Parliament, it provides the quality assessment and marketing leverage brands need to scale.For inquiries, contact:Email: info@bbfawards.worldWebsite: www.bbfawards.world

