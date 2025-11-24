Matregenix Awarded Two DoD SBIR Phase II Contracts from AFWERX

Advancing electrospun soft-tissue repair materials with dual-use benefits for warfighters and civilians

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matregenix announces it has been selected by AFWERX for two SBIR Phase II contracts, each in the amount of $1.25 million, focused on electrospun materials for soft-tissue repair applications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on July 23, 2025, and August 27, 2025, Matregenix will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“AFWERX’s continued support empowers us to keep innovating at the intersection of defense and healthcare,” said Sherif Soliman, CEO of Matregenix. “These two Phase II awards speak to the strength and promise of our technologies and will help us deliver logistically convenient soft-tissue repair solutions that can be deployed swiftly in austere environments—benefiting warfighters on the front lines and civilians alike.”The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.About MatregenixMatregenix is a California-based nanofiber technology company developing next-generation electrospun materials and devices for soft-tissue repair and wound care. The company designs and manufactures advanced electrospinning systems and provides contract development and manufacturing services to translate lab-scale concepts into scalable, manufacturable products for both defense and civilian healthcare applications.Company Press Contact:Press Contact Name: Sherif SolimanPress Contact Title: CEOPress contact email address: soliman@matregenix.com

