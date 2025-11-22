Nurture your soul with an attitude of gratitude

Tap into gratitude and self-care this National Family Caregivers Month

Many components comprise a Veteran’s care: family, peers and dedicated caregivers, to name a few. These elements, often overlapping, are integral to a Veteran’s health and wellness, and they provide critical support. But caregiving also demands a great deal of time and energy, as well as physical and emotional commitment.

VA understands this; that’s why, this National Family Caregivers Month, VA is taking the time to honor the role caregivers and families play in a Veteran’s health and wellness. In November, Whole Health is sharing tools that support systems can use to improve care—for both the Veteran and themselves.

A grateful heart

Caregiving starts with gratitude, one of the most valuable aspects to overall health and happiness. Studies support this: scientists have found a measurable link between gratitude and positive effects on the body and mind. Naturally, gratitude is central to VA Whole Health’s approach to health care. Being grateful for the help we give and receive fosters a sense of togetherness and community.

Support for caregivers

Gratitude is not a one-way street. In being there for others, self-care can fall to the wayside. Fortunately, the VA Caregiver Support Program provides a variety of resources to caregivers of Veterans across the country, including:

Reach out to the Caregiver Support Program Teams at your local VA Medical Center today. We’re all on the same team, and together we thrive!