Math as a Guide to Your Dreams

A book for everyone who has either never found or lost the joy in math Judith Zeilinger, PhD

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathematics, creativity and dreams – at first glance these three concepts seem worlds apart. However, mathematician, author and keynote speaker Dr. Judith Zeilinger demonstrates impressively that this is precisely where one of the most exciting intersections of our time lies. On the stage of TEDxGraz on 19 November 2025, she inspired the audience with her captivating speech “What if math could help you find your dreams?”, providing a radically new viewpoint of math as a tool for personal growth.Finding dreams? No magic required!“Big innovation starts with a big dream” according to Dr. Zeilinger. “However, for many of us, bad experiences and fear of failure have stifled our ability to dream big.” Her approach: Discovering your dream requires no magical powers, but is a skill that can be learned. And the best teacher is none other than math! “Because at its core, math is the art of approaching challenges with curiosity, identifying hidden patterns, and seeing beyond the immediate challenge to grasp the bigger picture,” Zeilinger explains. “These are precisely the skills essential to finding your dreams and, as you gain confidence in your ability to achieve these dreams, transform you into a visionary,” she says.From research and teacher shortages onto the big stageZeilinger speaks from experience, as her personal journey was anything but linear. After many years in academia doing research, going from one short-term contract to the next, she reached a turning point in 2022. Fed up with the lack of job security and constant moving, she noted “I wanted to be the author of my dreams! The only problem was: I didn’t have a dream.” In this time of uncertainty, she moved back into her childhood home, determined to find a job as a mathematics teacher. After several rejections along the lines of “Unfortunately we do not have a job opening at the moment,” leaving her frustrated and lost, she was reminded of her early days as a mathematician. Back then, she had learned that frustration can be something immensely valuable. “Feeling lost is not the end, but the beginning of insight,” Zeilinger remembers. Armed with mathematical thinking as her guide, she began her journey in search of her dreams.Three steps to your dreamIn her keynote, Dr. Judith Zeilinger shares three key principles she learned from mathematics. These constitute the three steps she now shares in her workshops and keynote speeches.1. Reframe your difficulty as a mystery Approach challenges with curiosity rather than dread!2. Zoom out and look at the bigger picture Don’t get lost in the details but look for new opportunities and perspectives!3. Follow your inner flame Go after what excites you, even if doubts grow louder!These steps not only led Zeilinger to her PhD in Theoretical Physics, but also to her true calling. Today she helps people discover their joy and enthusiasm, be it in mathematics, their job, or life as a whole.About the speakerDr. Judith Zeilinger is a mathematician (PhD in Theoretical Physics), author and keynote speaker. With her humorous and profound style, she connects science and inspiration, inviting audiences to view mathematics as a guide towards personal growth. She demonstrates in her keynotes, workshops, and publications how analytical thinking, curiosity, and creativity interplay to make visions a reality.Contact for media inquiries :Dr. Judith Zeilinger | Keynote Speaker & Authorjudy@geeksinspire.com Book orders & reading samples:Keynote :Press noticeDr. Judith Zeilinger is available for interviews, guest articles, and panel discussions on the topic “Mathematics, creativity, and the art of dreaming big.”

