High Praise for 'Simple, not Easy… Escaping the Prison of Obesity,' a New Book by Bill Streetman

Simple... not Easy, is the story of Streetman's 240-pound weight loss and serves as a guide others can use to plan their escape from the prison of obesity.

You cannot create a new healthy lifestyle, which involves modifying your body, mind, and spirit, by utilizing the same emotional makeup that led you into the prison of obesity.” — Bill Streetman

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vern Vincent, inventor of the Lap-Band, states, "I found Bill's stories of learned lessons to be very realistic and practical. His examples provide motivation and inspiration. I highly recommend this book for anyone looking to make a lifestyle transition, not just a weight loss surgery patient."WHS NewLife Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Simple... not Easy: Escaping the Prison of Obesity," a powerful new book by Bill Streetman. This educational and motivational story shares Streetman's inspiring journey of losing 240 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery and maintaining that weight loss for 15 years. (Available at Amazon - https://a.co/d/brk68bZ .)Offering both an inspiring personal story and a practical guide, the book encourages and demonstrates to readers how to develop their own personalized approach to weight loss and health improvement."Bill knows how to reach both the head and the heart of the reader with this treasure trove of a book. Filled with remarkable information, this book is light years beyond just another person's WLS story," states Dr. Connie Stapleton, PhD; "I highly recommend it.”Bill's journey from obesity to wellness is both relatable and inspiring, making it a must-read for anyone struggling with weight management and personal transformation.Key Benefits of "Simple... not Easy":• Inspiration and Motivation: Unlock the potential of personal transformation with Bill's compelling storytelling and motivational quotes.• Practical Guidance: Follow a straightforward process to handle lifestyle changes using proven strategies and personal experiences.• Personalized Approach: Discover how to develop your own mission, vision, and values to break through barriers and create a Lifestyle Transition.• Comprehensive Insight: Develop a clearer understanding of the weight loss journey, the challenges, and successes of making lifestyle changes.• Empower yourself to make change: Find inspiration to adopt a healthier lifestyle and rediscover passions through resilience and self-help strategies.Each chapter provides tools and resources, including an accountability assessment, to help readers manage their journey."Simple... not Easy: Escaping the Prison of Obesity" is now available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats. You can find it on Amazon - https://a.co/d/brk68bZ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -About Bill Streetman (the Author):Bill Streetman is more than just an author—he's a symbol of hope and perseverance whose life story shows how personal will can overcome significant challenges. As a dedicated board member of the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA), he passionately supports individuals on their weight loss journeys, offering both empathy and expert guidance.Bill's accolades include being named the USA's 2017 Male BariAthlete of the Year, a testament to his remarkable transformation and athletic accomplishments—many of which involve cycling across the country. This honor highlights his belief that anyone, with the right mindset and dedication, can change their life in extraordinary ways.In 2015, he founded the Tour of Hope: A Bike Ride to Defeat Obesity (TOH). The TOH is an annual, multi-day, multi-state bicycle ride designed to raise awareness of obesity and funds for the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA). The WLSFA is a 501(c)(3) organization that issues grants for weight loss surgeries to individuals who have been referred for weight loss surgery but lack both medical insurance and the means to pay for the procedures themselves. To date, six TOH events have helped fund nine surgeries.His inspiring leadership and relatable storytelling make him an ideal guide for anyone seeking to embark on a journey of health and wellness. Bill has a unique talent for connecting with readers, sharing insights from his own extensive experiences and challenges. His narrative is both informative and entertaining, and he may even toss in a joke or two to lighten the mood.As a seasoned writer, conference speaker, guest lecturer, and frequent podcast guest, Bill combines expertise with empathy, making every reader or listener feel understood and empowered. His firsthand experiences add authenticity and hope for those starting or continuing their transformational journey.You can contact Bill directly at: bill@whs-newlife.com- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -WHS NewLife LLC represents Bill Streetman's efforts in writing, broadcasting, speaking, lecturing, and publishing.To schedule an interview, presentation, book review, podcast guest appearance, or other personal interaction, get in touch with us at:info@whs-newlife.com.WHS NewLife - 8720 Orion Place - STE 380 - Columbus, OH 43240

Bill's Amazing Weight Loss Journey - "Simple... not Easy"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.