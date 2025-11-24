DFMC Reports Rising IVF Success & Normal Delivery Outcomes Under Expert Multi-Specialty Team

Every treatment — whether it’s IVF or delivery — is planned with safety, logic, and emotional understanding. Our team works together to make sure patients receive the right care at the right time” — Dr. Keerthana.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dhiya Fertility & Maternity Center (DFMC), based in OMR & Sholinganallur, has reported a steady rise in both IVF success rates and normal delivery outcomes over the past year, thanks to its strong clinical processes and multi-specialty collaboration.The center’s fertility success is supported by a team of embryologists, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, physiotherapists, and specialists who work closely under the guidance of Dr. Keerthana Ashwin . With over 11 years of experience, Dr. Keerthana has built DFMC on the values of transparency, safety, and patient-centered care.Couples undergoing IVF or IUI often say they appreciate how patiently the doctors explain each step. Instead of overwhelming families with medical terminology, the DFMC team breaks down the process in simple terms, allowing them to make informed decisions.On the maternity side, DFMC has become known for its commitment to normal childbirth whenever medically possible. Expectant mothers say they feel encouraged, supported, and calmly guided throughout their pregnancy.With its focus on ethical treatment, personalized planning, and a seamless multi-specialty approach, DFMC’s positive outcomes have led to growing trust among families across Chennai.

