Special Feature: A Front-Row Seat to Saudi Arabia's Transformation

In this episode, Brian sits down with Faisal Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News. Abbas, who reported on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's November 18 visit to the White House, unpacks his impressions from the visit and the opportunities it presents for US-Saudi relations. The conversation also explores the Kingdom's transformation over the past decade, its relationships with key partners including the United States, and Abbas's recommendations for deepening the US-Saudi partnership going forward. 

