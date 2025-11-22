Macon, Bibb County, GA (November 21, 2025) – The GBI has arrested Ervin Hubbard III, age 40, and Deyondra Lindsey, age 36, both of Macon, Bibb County, Georgia, following a drug investigation conducted by the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (GBI-MGGTF), Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Community Supervision, Dublin Police Department, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, and Warner Robins Police Department.

Hubbard was charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, four counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Schedule II Hydrocodone Pills with Intent to Distribute. Lindsey was charged with Possession of Marijuana more than one ounce and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Following a two-month-long investigation, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force executed an arrest warrant on Winton Avenue, followed by a search warrant at an apartment on Winton Avenue in Macon, Bibb County, Georgia. As a result of this arrest warrant and search warrant, GBI Agents seized approximately 0.5 kilograms of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected Powder Cocaine, approximately 172 pills of suspected Oxycodone, approximately 3.4 pounds of Marijuana, a small amount of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, an unspecified amount of THC edible products, one Draco-style pistol, two handguns, one shotgun, and approximately $36,000 of USD.

As a result of this search warrant, Hubbard and Lindsey were arrested and charged. They were booked into the Bibb County Jail.

GBI-MGGT, GDC, GSP, DCS, Dublin PD, Peach County SO, and Warner Robins PD conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind that detailed information is needed to act.

The GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.