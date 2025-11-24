Creative Diagnostics Expands Portfolio of Products for ADME Studies to Accelerate Drug Development Success

Creative Diagnostics announces its new Products for ADME Studies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the expansion of its catalog dedicated to Products for ADME Studies. This enhanced offering provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers with critical tools for the preclinical evaluation of drug candidates, aiming to improve success rates and reduce the time and cost associated with developing safe and effective therapeutics.

During the development and clinical application of drugs, the pharmacokinetic properties of compounds, namely absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME), serve as key indicators for evaluating their medicinal properties. Conducting ADME studies in the early stages of drug design increases the likelihood of success, reduces costs and helps to ensure that safe and effective therapeutic agents are developed. As a critical component of preclinical pharmacology assessment, ADME research sheds light on the mechanisms by which drugs are transformed within the body.

Drug metabolism (or biotransformation) refers to the chemical alterations in a drug's structure that occur after its absorption and distribution in the body, which are usually driven by metabolic enzymes. This process is one of the primary pathways for drug clearance and is categorized as either Phase I (e.g. hydrolysis, oxidation, reduction) or Phase II (e.g. conjugation) reactions. The liver is the principal organ for drug metabolism and possesses the requisite enzyme systems for both phases.

Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive series of featured products and services specifically for in vitro ADME studies. These include various kits designed for research into metabolic stability, metabolic phenotyping, and enzyme inhibition. Additionally, the company supplies essential biological reagents, including microsomes, S9 fractions, and cytosolic fractions sourced from different tissues and organs across various species (customization available). Creative Diagnostics also provides recombinant CYP450 enzymes, along with the necessary substrates, metabolites, and inhibitors for in vitro ADME research.

Creative Diagnostics has developed a series of in vitro metabolic research kits suitable for multiple species (such as human, mouse, rat, monkey and dog) based on liver microsome or recombinant enzyme incubation methods. These kits offer convenient and efficient operation, significantly reducing experimental timelines. These kits include Metabolic Stability Test Kits (Phase I/II), Metabolic Phenotyping Kits (CYP450 Enzymes) and Enzyme Inhibition (IC50) Test Kits.

By strengthening its ADME research portfolio, Creative Diagnostics is empowering clients to directly predict the efficacy and safety of compounds during the early stages of drug development. The company's expanded product line supports in vitro assessments, particularly in the field of drug metabolism. Creative Diagnostics also offers customized services to meet the specific requirements of complex drug development projects.

To learn more about the new products and services for ADME studies, or to find out more innovative solutions to accelerate research and development in the life sciences, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/products-for-adme-studies.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.