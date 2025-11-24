Behcet 'Ben' Kaya Says Suspense Novels Offer Surprising Relief: Why Gen Z Can’t Stop Binge-Reading Crime Thrillers

Ben Kaya

Gen Z is coping with holiday anxiety through binge-worthy crime fiction, and Ben Kaya’s series is leading the way

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Gen Z navigates economic pressure, social uncertainty, and record-high anxiety levels, an unexpected genre has become their emotional refuge: crime thrillers. Recent reader-behavior analyses show younger audiences turning to high-stakes fiction not to heighten fear, but to manage it, using controlled suspense to relieve internal stress. Within this cultural wave, award-winning author Behcet “Ben” Kaya has emerged as a standout favorite, thanks to the immersive, cinematic style of his acclaimed Jack Ludefance Crime-Thriller Series.

To purchase copies of Kaya's page-turning thrillers, click here: https://bit.ly/3JVc4CS

“Thrillers let us face the world’s dangers without being harmed by them,” Kaya explains. “When anxiety builds in real life, disappearing into fiction gives you a way to let it drain out instead of weighing you down. My six-book universe gives readers an intensity that actually feels calming. When readers step into a thriller, they’re experiencing danger from a distance. In chaotic times, that structure creates clarity and control.”

Experts note that thrillers resonate with Gen Z because they provide a productive way to process fear. Instead of internalizing stress, readers channel it through fictional conflict, allowing the brain to interpret tension as release rather than threat. Psychology Today reports that younger audiences gravitate toward crime and suspense because these stories offer a sense of control, emotional regulation, and “safe danger.” With rising tension and clear resolution, long-form thrillers help manage real-life anxiety. Kaya’s Jack Ludefance series delivers exactly that arc, threat, mystery, and satisfying closure, through intricate plots and psychological depth that keep readers turning pages late into the night.

The holiday season only amplifies the need for this kind of escape. Despite festive imagery, winter is one of the most stressful times of the year for young adults juggling finances, family expectations, work pressures, and emotional overload. Kaya’s vivid settings, psychological precision, and tightly choreographed action sequences allow readers to fully immerse themselves in his world.

“When I write, I’m directing a film that happens in the reader’s mind,” Kaya says. “The pace, the tension, the emotional punch, it’s all crafted to feel like a cinematic experience you can binge from your sofa.”

That “bingeability” has become one of the defining factors that keeps Gen Z hooked. Today’s readers prefer multi-book series over standalones, craving long arcs, recurring characters, rising stakes, and the page-turning momentum that mirrors their streaming habits. Kaya’s Jack Ludefance series fits perfectly into this generational reading rhythm. Each book delivers a complete mystery while picking up emotional and narrative threads from the last, creating the same addictive flow as a prestige TV series.

“We live in a binge-driven world,” Kaya adds. “If a story grabs you, you want to stay inside it—book after book, chapter after chapter. My job is to make sure you never want to leave.”

The Jack Ludefance Crime-Thriller Series includes:

— Treacherous Estate

A woman dies at Jack’s side, pulling him into a deadly investigation involving her powerful husband.

— Body in the Woods

Jack races to clear a friend accused of murder and uncovers a dangerous web of power and secrets.

— Appellate Judge

A murder tied to a rare Paganini Stradivarius thrusts Jack into one of his most perilous cases yet.

— Murder in Buckhead

Jack probes a senator’s son’s death in Buckhead and uncovers a network of seduction, danger, and corruption.

— Uncanny Alliance

A professor’s murder at Kingsley University reveals layers of deception as Jack fights to clear a suspect.

— Deception

Jack races to solve Colonel Westerdam’s poisoning, exposing deadly secrets hidden within a hospital.

About the Author

Behcet “Ben” Kaya is an internationally acclaimed novelist and the author of nine books, best known for his gripping Jack Ludefance PI crime-thriller series. A graduate of CSU Channel Islands with a BA in Political Science, Kaya has earned recognition for his intricate plotting, emotional precision, and ability to weave timely, thought-provoking themes into fast-moving narratives.

To learn more about Kaya and his work, visit:

https://bookmarketingglobalnetwork.com/book-marketing-global-network/author-behcet-kaya/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.