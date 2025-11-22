Historic Charter Flight and Royal Visit Mark New Era of Africa-Caribbean Economic Partnership

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE addresses delegates at the three-day GUBA Trade and Investment Conference in Barbados, where Africa-Caribbean partnerships resulted in historic MOUs and the establishment of a Diaspora Investment Network. His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of Ghana, arrives at Grantley Adams International Airport on GUBA Enterprise's historic charter flight, the first-ever private sector flight connecting Accra, Ghana to Bridgetown, Barbados. A 2025 GUBA Awards honoree celebrates her achievement at the Miller Holding-sponsored gala held at Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord's Castle Resort, where excellence across business, entertainment, public service, and diaspora leadership was recognized.

GUBA makes history with first Ghana-Barbados charter flight, hosting Asantehene and forging major Africa-Caribbean economic partnerships.

It's about rebuilding bridges that slavery and colonialism tried to destroy. We are grateful to Miller Holding Group for their visionary sponsorship, which made this historic moment possible.” — Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE

BRIDGETOWN, GA, BARBADOS, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Holding Group Sponsors Groundbreaking GUBA Trade & Investment Conference as Ghana's Influential King Makes Symbolic Journey to Barbados

GUBA Enterprise made history by organizing the first-ever private sector charter flight directly connecting Accra, Ghana to Bridgetown, Barbados, marking a groundbreaking moment in Africa-Caribbean relations. The GUBA Trade and Investment Conference and Awards 2025, sponsored by Miller Holding Group through its subsidiary Milvest, concluded after three days of high-level discussions, cultural celebrations, and strategic partnership-building.

The historic charter flight brought together investors, CEOs, cultural leaders, and members of the global African diaspora, as international observers described it, in what was a symbolic reversal of history and a blueprint for future economic alliances. Among the passengers was His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene of Ghana, one of Africa's most powerful traditional leaders, making the journey approximately 400 years after enslaved Africans were forcibly transported from Ghana's Gold Coast to the Caribbean.

"This is about more than business deals," said Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder and President of GUBA Enterprise. "It's about rebuilding bridges that slavery and colonialism tried to destroy. We are grateful to Miller Holding Group for their visionary sponsorship, which made this historic moment possible."

The charter flight touched down at Grantley Adams International Airport to a jubilant welcome of steel pan music, dancing, and celebration. The arrival underscored the significance of the Africa-Caribbean reconnection that GUBA Enterprise has been championing.

"It is a great honour for Milvest to serve as the title sponsor of the GUBA Awards and this historic flight," said Turhan Mildon, CEO and Chairman of Miller Holding. "Today, there are no commercial flights linking Africa and the Caribbean. Yet our shared history, culture, and aspirations call for stronger ties."

The three-day conference, held November 10-12 under the theme "Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Connect, Build, Renew," delivered concrete outcomes across multiple sectors, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The MOU, signed by Mr. Paul Inniss, President of BCCI, and Mr. Stephane Abass Miezan, President of GNCCI, formalizes a partnership three years in the making. The agreement commits both Chambers to knowledge exchange, business support, and advocacy for a regular direct flight between Ghana and Barbados, identified as a vital enabler for trade, tourism, and investment.

Her Excellency the President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, attended and presented one of the top awards at the GUBA ceremony. Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, was also in attendance.

"This partnership is not just about shared heritage. It's about shared prosperity," President Mason said in her remarks.

In his address at the awards ceremony, the Asantehene called on the African diaspora in the Caribbean to reconnect with the motherland. "The diaspora is certainly crucial in shifting the global narrative about Africa from one of dependence to one of opportunity, partnership and strength," His Majesty said.

The conference delivered multiple concrete outcomes including Barbados becoming the first Caribbean country officially onboarded to the Connecting One Million Women in Trade network, establishment of a Diaspora Investment Network with commitments to launch measurable projects within 12 months, and frameworks for cross-border financial integration.

Cultural highlights included the world premiere of Nigerian filmmaker Tola Odunsi's latest film "19" starring acclaimed Nigerian actress Sola Sobowale and actor Stan Nze, and a fashion showcase by Ghanaian designer Grace Yeboah Ofori of TruFaceByGrace featuring luxury Afrocentric designs.

The GUBA Awards recognized outstanding achievement across multiple fields. Dr Kevin Greenidge, Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, received the GUBA Vanguard Award for Economic Leadership. Dr Velma Scantlebury, the first Black female transplant surgeon in the United States and Barbados native, was honored with the Black Star Transformational Impact in Medicine Award. Dr Amos Brown, American civil rights activist and pastor, received the GUBA Black Star Lifetime Impact Award.

"From the powerful conversations around reparatory justice and diaspora investment to the tangible frameworks for financial integration and tourism partnerships, every session reinforced that our collective economic power is immense when we work together across the Atlantic," Lady Dentaa noted.

The conference concluded with commitments from participants to transform GUBA's historic charter flight from a one-time event into a sustainable bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.

About GUBA Enterprise

GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) Enterprise is a social enterprise and not-for-profit organization that builds bridges between Africa, the Caribbean, and the diaspora through trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Founded by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, GUBA hosts annual awards and conferences celebrating excellence and fostering economic partnerships.

About Miller Holding and Milvest

Milvest, part of Miller Holding, served as Title Sponsor of the 3-day GUBA conference in Barbados. Miller Holding is a diversified multinational with interests in aviation, logistics, infrastructure finance and emerging market development.

