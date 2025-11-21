Raleigh Service Center Reopening At New Location Postponed Until Monday, Dec. 1

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue's (NCDOR) taxpayer assistance service center in Raleigh will move to a new office located at 2920 Highwoods Boulevard, Suite 300, during the week of Nov. 17 – 21. The current office at 4701 Atlantic Avenue will remain open until the new location is ready for the move.

Update: the service center will close on Friday, Nov. 14, for the move and reopen at the new location on Monday, Dec. 1.

The NCDOR will continue to offer the same types of service and assistance in the new office location. The new office will also maintain the same schedule; it will be open to the public for walk-in traffic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Taxpayers will be able to meet with NCDOR representatives by appointment during the rest of the week.

Taxpayers who want in-person assistance in Raleigh during the week of Nov. 24 - 26 should visit the NCDOR's temporary office at 3301 Terminal Drive, suite 125. Taxpayers may also call 1-877-252-3052 or visit the agency website at www.ncdor.gov.