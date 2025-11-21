Attorney General Bonta Secures $1.4 Million Settlement with Mobile App Gaming Company for Violating California's Nation-Leading Privacy Law

Company failed to offer consumers methods to opt-out of the sale of their personal information

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with Jam City, Inc. (Jam City), resolving allegations that the mobile app gaming company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by failing to offer consumers methods to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their personal information across its popular gaming apps. Jam City creates games for mobile platforms, including games based on popular franchises such as Frozen, Harry Potter, and Family Guy. In addition to $1.4 million in civil penalties, under today's settlement, Jam City must provide in-app methods for consumers to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their data and must not sell or share the personal information of consumers at least 13 and less than 16 years old without their affirmative “opt-in” consent.

“Many Californians like to unwind after a long day by gaming on their cell phones. Even on apps, California law obligates companies to provide a way for consumers to opt-out of the sale and sharing of their personal data,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This process should be simple, transparent, and easy to navigate. My office is committed to the continued enforcement of the CCPA — including by ensuring that mobile gaming companies follow the law so consumers can exercise their right to protect their privacy.”

Jam City generates revenue, in part, through disclosing personal information for advertising. Jam City and its ad-tech partners use information obtained from consumers to display personalized ads within Jam City games. Despite collecting and sharing consumer personal information nearly exclusively through its mobile games, the California Department of Justice’s investigation found Jam City did not offer CCPA compliant opt-outs in any of its 21 mobile apps. The investigation also found some Jam City games shared or sold the data of children between the age of 13 to 16 without the affirmative consent required by the CCPA. Under the CCPA, minors under the age of 16 are afforded special protections for the sale of their data.

The CCPA is a landmark law that secures increased privacy rights for California consumers, such as the right to know how businesses collect, share, and disclose their personal information. The CCPA vests California consumers with control over the personal information that businesses collect about them, including the right to request that businesses stop selling or sharing their personal information. To learn more about opting out, please see here.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to the robust enforcement California’s nation-leading privacy law. In March, the CCPA investigative sweep into the location data industry involved sending letters to advertising networks, mobile app providers, and data brokers that appear to be in violation of the CCPA. Attorney General Bonta has conducted investigative sweeps related to location data, streaming apps and devices, and employee information.

Today’s settlement represents the sixth enforcement action under the CCPA.

Last month, Attorney General Bonta secured a settlement with streaming service, Sling TV, resolving allegations that the company violated the CCPA by failing to provide an easy-to-use method for consumers to stop the sale of their personal information and by failing to provide sufficient privacy protections for children.

In July 2025, Attorney General Bonta announced a $1,550,000 settlement with website publisher Healthline Media LLC, resolving allegations that its use of online tracking technology on its health information website violated the CCPA by failing to allow customers to opt-out of targeted advertising and sharing data with third parties without CCPA-mandated privacy protections — including data suggesting that a person may have a serious health condition. In June 2024, Attorney General Bonta and Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced a $500,000 settlement with Tilting Point Media LLC resolving allegations that the company violated the CCPA and federal law by collecting and sharing children’s data without parental consent in their popular mobile app game “SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.” In February 2024, Attorney General Bonta announced a settlement with DoorDash, resolving allegations that the company violated the CCPA and COPPA by selling California customers’ personal information without providing notice or an opportunity to opt out of that sale. In August 2022, the Attorney General announced a settlement with Sephora resolving allegations that it failed to disclose to consumers that it was selling their personal information and failed to process opt-out requests via user-enabled global privacy controls in violation of the CCPA.

For more information about the CCPA, visit oag.ca.gov/ccpa. To report a violation of the CCPA to the Attorney General, consumers can submit a complaint online at oag.ca.gov/report.

A copy of the complaint is available here. A copy of the judgment is available here.