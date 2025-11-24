Umbro Adds New Category Partners Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconix International Inc. announces a new strategic partnership with Isaac Morris Ltd., naming the company as Umbro’s exclusive apparel partner for the United States and Canada beginning in 2026.Umbro, the iconic global sportswear brand with a century-long legacy in soccer and street culture, is preparing for a major North American relaunch. The partnership marks a pivotal step in reestablishing Umbro’s footprint across lifestyle and performance apparel categories, blending the brand’s heritage with a modern, fashion-forward sensibility.“Umbro is a global legacy brand with deep cultural equity,” said Milin Shah, Chief Revenue Officer of Isaac Morris. “We’re honored to lead its apparel growth across the U.S. and Canada—blending heritage with innovation to connect with today's consumer in both sport and style.”Iconix has also appointed BBC International as Umbro’s North American footwear partner as part of the brand’s new Umbro Footwear Strategy. BBC International will lead the design and distribution of fashion-lifestyle footwear beginning in 2026, rounding out Umbro’s offering across head-to-toe lifestyle and sport. The collection will focus on everyday wear rooted in Umbro’s soccer DNA, expanding the brand’s relevance off the pitch.“In apparel, teamwear, and now footwear, we’re building a unified, design-driven platform for Umbro’s return,” said Ryan Sainsott, Senior Vice President at Iconix International. “Isaac Morris and BBC International bring complementary strengths that will accelerate Umbro’s cultural and commercial momentum in North America.”In addition to these partnerships, Umbro has signed a Custom Team Uniforms license with Jayva Brands, focusing on soccer-specific teamwear for clubs, schools, and leagues across the U.S. and Canada. This initiative mirrors the success of Starter’s Team Starter program under Iconix, reinforcing the company’s commitment to offering customized, high-performance sports apparel.These new agreements follow a strategic review of Umbro’s global licensing structure and reflect the brand’s commitment to reasserting its leadership in soccer-inspired performance and lifestyle worldwide.Founded in Manchester in 1924, Umbro has outfitted champions and defined soccer style for generations. As the brand approaches its 2026 relaunch, it aims to reintroduce its heritage through elevated design, renewed cultural relevance, and modern performance innovation—celebrating a century of influence in sport and style.ABOUT UMBROWherever there is Football, there is Umbro - since 1924. Our founder Harold Humphreys believed that if you look smart, you play smart. He believed that products crafted with style and true insight gave Umbro athletes a competitive advantage. It’s a principle we still celebrate today.Confidence in yourself and the product you are wearing is the ultimate performance booster. For this reason, the design of our collections is never just about the look, everything has been applied for a reason, blending insight and innovation with style and experience gained over many decades. With this in mind we create apparel, footwear and equipment for lovers of the game, from pro to grass roots players, from fans to those inspired by Football Culture – at Umbro we love all aspects of Football.More than 120 teams around the world choose Umbro for our unique passion and understanding of the game. They include: West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Ipswich Town FC (English Premier League); Rayo Vallecano (La Liga); Rangers FC (Scottish Premiership); Argentinos Juniors, Club Atlético Belgrano, Club Atlético Lanús (Argentinean Primera Division); Santos, Grêmio, Fluminense, Club Athletico Paranaense, Sport Club do Recife (Brazilian Série A); C.D. Santa Clara, C.F. Estrela da Amadora (Liga Portugal), Montevideo Wanderers F.C., Nacional (Uruguayan Primera División); Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (Costa Rican Liga FPD); Almazulu FC, Cape Town City FC, Supersport United FC (Premier Soccer League, South Africa), Elfsborg (Allsvenskan Sweden); National teams – Democratic Republic of the Congo, El Salvador, Guatemala, Madagascar.ABOUT ICONIXIconix International Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of athletic, heritage and other consumer brands, including UMBRO, PONY, STARTER, OCEAN PACIFIC, DANSKIN, LEE COOPERand ECKO UNLTD.. In addition, Iconix provides brand management, licensing, and other advisory services to owners of brand IP on a global basis. The Company licenses its and third-party brands to a network of leading retailers, manufacturers and other operators that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, strategy, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages these brands to drive higher consumer awareness, broader commercial reach, and greater brand valuations.For more information, please visit Iconixbrand.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.