Avodah Mugs and Teas Launches Tea Ingredient Library Highlighting Herbal Tea Benefits

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avodah Mugs and Teas , a Canadian wellness tea brand committed to transparency, mindful rituals, and premium botanicals, has officially launched its new Tea Ingredient Library, a dynamic online resource designed to educate consumers on the organic tea ingredients , their origins, and the herbal tea benefits behind every blend.The Ingredient Library features a curated list of herbs, flowers, roots, and botanicals used in Avodah Mugs and Teas' small-batch blends, including peppermint leaf, matcha, ginger root, calendula, eleuthero root, and more. Each ingredient profile includes flavor notes, wellness properties, and research-based reference links, providing customers with a clearer understanding of how each element supports their mission of creating wellness tea rituals grounded in purity and purpose.“Our customers deeply value knowing what’s in their cup,” says the Founder of Avodah Mugs and Teas. This Ingredient Library lets tea lovers explore the benefits of herbal tea ingredients in a transparent, educational way, helping them choose tea blends that support their wellness goals while trusting the quality of our organic ingredients.A Transparent Look at Tea IngredientsThe new Ingredient Library emphasizes:1.) TransparencyWith rising consumer demand for clean-label wellness products, Avodah Mugs and Teas highlights every component of its blends, offering a full look at each botanical’s purpose and wellness properties.2.) Wellness EducationThe resource is designed for customers seeking herbal tea benefits for digestion, wellness tea ingredients for relaxation, and the benefits of organic tea ingredients, among other wellness-related questions.3.) Reference-Backed InformationEach entry links to reputable sources, empowering customers to explore the science behind popular ingredients.4.) Press & Influencer ResourcesJournalists, bloggers, and wellness influencers can use the Ingredient Library as a credible reference for educational content, ingredient spotlights, and product reviews.Featured Organic Tea Ingredients & Their Herbal BenefitsThe Ingredient Library includes in-depth profiles on popular functional botanicals, such as:• Peppermint Leaf, known for its cooling aroma and digestive support.• Eleuthero Root, an adaptogenic root known for promoting steady energy.• Calendula & Cornflower Petals with their soothing benefits and natural color.• Matcha, an antioxidant-rich green tea supporting calm focus.• Ginger & Anise, the popular warming digestive botanicals with aromatic depth.These profiles are tailored for consumers seeking trusted information on tea ingredients and their benefits, as well as the general health benefits of organic herbal teas.Opportunities for Media, Partners & InfluencersAvodah Mugs and Teas invite wellness journalists, food bloggers, herbal educators, and social influencers to explore collaboration opportunities, including:• Ingredient-focused story features.• Sponsored tasting campaigns.• Wellness tea education content.• Founder interviews & brand storytelling.• Ingredient-by-ingredient breakdown videos or posts.About Avodah Mugs and TeasAvodah Mugs and Teas is a Canadian wellness brand dedicated to creating intentional tea rituals through artisan mugs and thoughtfully crafted organic tea blends. Each product is made to support mindful living, nourish the body through nature’s botanicals, and celebrate the beauty of daily rituals.

