VysionTech Launches 'Assurance: Complete' — A Full-Stack Cyber Protection Plan Built for Small & Mid-Sized Businesses

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vysion Technology Solutions, an Ohio-based MSP/MSSP serving businesses nationwide, today announced the official release of VysionTech Assurance: Complete, a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT protection plan designed specifically for small and mid-sized organizations facing modern cyber threats.Assurance: Complete combines enterprise-grade protections — EDR, AI-driven threat detection, automated backup and recovery, email filtering, DNS protection, dark-web surveillance, patching, and unlimited support — into a single, affordable plan built for organizations that traditionally couldn't access this level of security."With cyber insurance requirements tightening and attacks rising across every sector, SMBs are getting squeezed,” said Andrew Streetman, President & CEO of VysionTech. “We built Assurance: Complete to close that gap. Our goal was straightforward: make enterprise-level cybersecurity accessible to the businesses that need it most.”The plan integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, addressing industry-specific compliance needs as well as the demands of high-risk verticals, including manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, education, and professional services.Assurance: Complete is available immediately for organizations of any size, with onboarding completed remotely or onsite. You can begin a trial of our award-winning services, risk-free, 24/7/365 by clicking ➡️ Start your Trial Today! About Vysion Technology SolutionsVysionTech is a full-service Managed IT & Cybersecurity provider based in Ohio, supporting businesses across the U.S. with modern security solutions, enterprise-grade protections, and 29 years of field-tested experience. VysionTech delivers managed services, cybersecurity solutions, compliance assistance, endpoint protection, cloud consulting, and turnkey IT support to SMBs and nonprofits.

