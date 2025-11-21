This recall involves updating instructions for using certain devices and does not involve removing them from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without following the updated instructions.

Affected Products

This recall contains Medline medical convenience kits containing the Flexicare BritePro Solo, including convenience kits labeled as:

Device Name Kit Number UDI-DI Lots NEWBORN RESUSCITATION KIT ACC010381C 10193489922127 (EA), 40193489922128 (CS) 21LDA450, 21KDA979, 21JDB271, 21LDA608 DRAWER 5 - POSITION 3 ACC010532 10193489902358 (EA), 40193489902359 (CS) 21FDA234 DRAWER #4C ADULT ACC010671 10195327351090 (EA), 40195327351091 (CS) 23EDC536 DRAWER #2 ACC010728 UDI/DI 10195327506544 (EA), 40195327506545 (CS) 24EDC276, 23KDC368, 23KDB032 ADULT INTUBATION TRAY ACC010369B 10193489777512 (EA) 40193489777513(CA) 21DDA738, 21CDA614, 21BDA717 ADULT ICU INTUBATION TRAY ACC010379A 10193489777529 (EA) 40193489777520(CA) 21BDB738, 21BDB493 INTUBATION TRAY ACC010392 10193489218053 (EA) 40193489218054(CA) 24JDA206, 21HDB930, 21HDA284, 21EDB901, 21EDB869, 21EDB805 INTUBATION KIT ACC010467A 10193489834550 (EA) 40193489834551(CA) 21EDA887 ADULT AIRWAY TRAY ACC010469 10193489414677 (EA) 40193489414678(CA) 22BDA430, 21KDA741, 21CDA522, 21BDA753 TRAY 2 INTUBATION DRAWER ACC010480 10193489499933 (EA) 40193489499934(CA) 21HDA876, 21FDB951, 21FDB019, 21EDA065, 21CDB872, 21BDB094 TRAY 2 INTUBATION DRAWER ACC010480A 10195327009366 (EA) 40195327009367(CA) 21JDB163 ADULT INTUBATION ACC010540 10193489977547 (EA) 40193489977548(CA) 21IDC276 DIFFICULT AIRWAY TRAY #1 ACC010593A 10195327168995 (EA) 40195327168996(CA) 22EDB290 DIFFICULT AIRWAY TRAY #1 ACC010593B 10195327195472 (EA) 40195327195473(CA) 22FDB947 INTUBATION TRAY DYNDA1847A 10193489481259 (EA) 40193489481250(CA) 21FBG208, 21CBL507 INTUBATION TRAY (ADULT) DYNJAA245A 10193489804584 (EA) 40193489804585(CA) 21LBV006, 21IBV349, 21HBT154, 21DBI703, 21CBN261

What to Do

Place the over-labels provided by Medline Industries on affected kits to indicate that the affected component should be removed and discarded prior to using the kit.

On July 25, 2025, Medline Industries, LP sent all affected customers an immediate action required medical device recall recommending the following actions:

Immediately check your stock for the affected item number(s) and the affected lot number(s) listed within the recall portal. Quarantine all affected product.

Please complete the recall response form. Please list the quantity of affected product in inventory on the form. Even if there is no affected product in inventory, please complete and submit the form.

Upon receipt of the submitted response form, over-labels will be provided to be placed on affected inventory, with instructions for staff to remove and discard the affected component prior to using the kit. These labels will be provided via FedEx overnight, if applicable.

Alert any person or company to whom this kit may have been resold or transferred of this recall communication. Please include customers’ quantities on the response form. Check this web page for updates. The FDA is currently reviewing information about this potentially high-risk device issue and will keep the public informed as significant new information becomes available.

Reason for Updated Use Instructions

Medline Industries, LP is updating the use instructions for their medical convenience kits containing the previously recalled component Flexicare BritePro Solo due to the light not illuminating as intended. If the light malfunctions, it may prevent effective illumination of the patient airway.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including delay in treatment or requiring intubation using a different device and possibly death.

As of August 8, 2005, Medline Industries has not reported any serious injuries or deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

This recall is for Medline medical convenience kits containing the Flexicare BritePro Solo. The BritePro Solo devices are intended for direct vision laryngoscopy to obtain an illuminated view of the vocal cords and the glottis by inserting the laryngoscope blade into the oral cavity to manipulate the tongue or epiglottis.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact the Medline Recall Department at 866-359-1704 or recalls@medline.com.

