Vtol VR and Iron Rebellion Announce Joint Cockpit Simulation Bundle on Steam

VTOL VR and IRON REBELLION team up for the first-ever VR Cockpit Bundle.

Two top VR cockpit sims, VTOL VR and IRON REBELLION, team up for a limited Black Friday Steam bundle at 50% off, the best deal ever offered.

We can’t wait for players to jump in, boot up for the first time, feel the weight of their mech, and truly connect with what makes cockpit VR special.” — Justin Spice, Founder, Black Beach Studio

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boundless Dynamics, the studio behind the hit VR flight simulation game VTOL VR, is partnering with Black Beach Studio, developers of IRON REBELLION, the acclaimed VR mech combat simulator, to launch a limited-time VR Cockpit Bundle available exclusively on Steam. For Black Friday weekend and throughout the holiday season, players can pick up both games for less than the price of one, marking the most significant discount ever offered for either title.VTOL VR (Boundless Dynamics) is a near-futuristic combat flight game built specifically for Virtual Reality. Pilot advanced multi-role jets, using your hands to flip switches, press buttons, and manipulate the virtual flight controls. Take on a wide array of challenges that will put your flight skills, situational awareness, and combat tactics to the test.IRON REBELLION (Black Beach Studio) delivers raw, physical cockpit combat that demands sharp hands-on attention with every switch, lever, and joystick snap. Craft your machine, perfect your loadout, manage every system, and master the battlefield in colossal cross-play wars only possible in VR.Players who purchase the VR Cockpit Bundle will receive both games at a 50% combined discount, making it the best value either studio has offered to date. The bundle launches on Black Friday and will remain available through the holiday season on the Steam Store.This collaboration comes naturally for both studios. The developers of VTOL VR and IRON REBELLION first connected in 2016 through their shared passion for VR simulation, exchanging design philosophies and insights that shaped both titles into genre standouts. The VR Cockpit Bundle celebrates that long-standing friendship and brings their communities even closer together.Find the bundle on the Steam main store page starting Black Friday.

