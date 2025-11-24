Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers Ranked by Best Law Firms® in 2026

Indiana Personal Injury Lawyers Owners and Partners, Don and Charlie Ward, Ranked by Best Law Firms® in 2026

Indiana Law Firm, Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers, is awarded Tier One Ranking by Best Law Firms® in 2026 for Plaintiffs Personal Injury Law.

Justice drives everything we do. With over a century of combined legal experience, our reputation is built not just on winning cases, but on the trust we establish with every client.” — Attorney Charlie Ward

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 100 years of combined experience, Indiana law firm, Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, a testament to its unwavering commitment to legal excellence. Their practice prioritizes cases involving people who have been injured due to another person or entity’s negligence, and through no fault of their own, in car, motorcycle, bicycle and truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, and product liability litigation, including Mesothelioma legal cases, and Round-up lawsuits.

Ranked by Best Law Firms, Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers has distinguished itself in the legal industry, earning this prestigious accolade as a Tier One Plaintiff’s Personal Injury Law Firm.

Named by Forbes in Best Indianapolis, IN Car Accident Lawyers of 2025, owner/partner and founding attorney, Donald Ward, a graduate of the University Notre Dame Law School, has practiced personal injury law since 1954. His son, Charles P. Ward graduated from Indiana University Law School in 1989 and began his legal career as a law clerk for Indiana Supreme Court Justice Richard M. Givan in 1990 prior to partnering with Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers.

Attorney Donald Ward (partner/owner of Ward & Ward Personal Injury Lawyers) and his son, attorney Charles Ward share the belief that every client is valued and should receive the best representation, respect, and consideration. Don Ward states “Our clients come from all walks of life, and we welcome each one.”

Firms included in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

"At Best Lawyers, we are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers. "In the legal arena, credibility is earned through consistent quality, which has propelled these firms to the forefront of the legal industry."

Achieving a ranking in Best Law Firms signifies high-quality legal practice and a depth of legal proficiency. Recognized firms, categorized into three tiers, receive acclaim on both national and metropolitan levels, reflecting the extent of their practice and geographic reach. Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, reflecting the integrity and reputation earned by law firms.

The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. The transparent, collaborative research process employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers® and respected for over 14 years, is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms globally. It is rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. A ranking from Best Law Firms signifies a high-quality practice and a breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale, providing legal professionals with an elevated stature from the Best Law Firms recognition.

