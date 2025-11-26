Case Study: How The NuKase Delivered 96% Bell-to-Bell Compliance Across New York City High Schools

New Case Study Confirms NuGerm’s NuKase System Drastically Reduces Classroom Phone Distractions at New York City Schools

Students are more interactive and less distracted throughout the day. With the new obscured-view cases, students can’t see their notifications. It’s great.” — New York Principal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuGerm , a leader in K–12 phone-free learning solutions, today announced the release of a comprehensive case study detailing the rapid success of its NuKase ™ lockable phone case system across twenty New York City high schools. The study confirms that the NuKase delivered consistent, scalable enforcement of the state’s bell-to-bell cell phone expectations, resulting in a sustained 96 percent compliance rate, a 61 percent reduction in phone-related disciplinary referrals, and measurable improvements in student engagement during the first semester.In 2024, New York State’s call for phone-free classrooms created an urgent need for effective enforcement tools. Many districts, including those in Queens, struggled with an unenforceable “in the backpack” policy that students commonly ignored. Administrators also reported widespread problems with fabric pouch systems due to tampering, hygiene concerns, slow unlocking procedures, and costly annual leasing fees. Schools sought a more durable, equitable, and emergency-ready alternative that could function reliably in large urban environments.The NuKase™ was selected by twenty NYC high schools for its durability, safety-centered design, and long-term cost efficiency. The NuKase is built from military-grade polycarbonate, providing a shatter-proof, tamper-resistant shell that withstands daily use in K–12 settings. Unlike leasing-based pouch programs, the NuKase is a one-time purchase designed to last multiple years, eliminating recurring expenses and reducing long-term district spending. Administrators also emphasized the importance of the NuKase’s emergency access features. Students maintain possession of their phones while the device remains locked and inaccessible during class time. In an emergency, staff can unlock devices using handheld unlocking units, allowing for rapid classroom, area-specific, or school-wide access without creating bottlenecks.Schools implemented the NuKase in a simple weeklong rollout that included staff training, parent communication, device distribution, and monitoring. Within days, compliance rose sharply, and after the first month, schools reported a sustained 96 percent bell-to-bell compliance rate. Phone-related disciplinary referrals fell from 125 to only 48 within the same period, representing a 61 percent reduction. Administrators also documented an 87 percent decrease in staff time spent managing phone disputes, freeing teachers and office staff to focus on instruction and student support. According to the case study, roughly 90 percent of teachers reported improved classroom focus and fewer disruptions. Schools also observed increased peer interaction, calmer transitions, and higher participation in academic activities. One assistant principal noted that students checked out significantly more library books than in prior years, attributing the increase to fewer digital distractions during the school day.Principals described the cultural shift as immediate and meaningful. One leader shared, “Students are more interactive and less distracted throughout the day. With the new obscured-view cases, students can’t see their notifications. It’s great.” Teachers echoed similar sentiments, reporting that classroom arguments over phones virtually disappeared within the first week of implementation.The case study also highlights the NuKase’s alignment with New York State’s evolving expectations for phone-free learning environments. By standardizing procedures, ensuring equitable enforcement across classrooms, and supporting emergency safety protocols, the NuKase offered districts a sustainable and policy-compliant solution. Schools noted that the NuKase not only improved behavior but also restored instructional time previously lost to phone policing, creating a calmer and more academically focused environment.Compared to leasing-based pouch systems, NuKase provided substantially better long-term value. Districts projected 40 to 60 percent cost savings over three years due to the product’s durability and lack of recurring fees. Administrators emphasized that the NuKase reduced both direct expenses and indirect losses associated with staff time, disciplinary processing, and classroom interruptions.The New York City results demonstrate that the NuKase can effectively transform school culture in large, complex educational environments. The system’s durability, safety features, and high compliance rates position it as a leading alternative for districts seeking to eliminate classroom phone distractions and improve academic engagement.Interested schools and districts can download the full case study or schedule a demonstration at www.NuGerm.com

