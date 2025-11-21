Saturday, November 22, 2025
CANADA, November 21 - Note: All times local and subject to change
9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
9:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 1.
12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a G20 Leaders’ working luncheon.
1:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an official family photo.
2:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 2.
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders’ dinner hosted by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
8:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.
