Saturday, November 22, 2025

CANADA, November 21 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Note for media:

9:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Closed to media

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Note for media:

10:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 1.

Note for media:

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a G20 Leaders’ working luncheon.

Closed to media

1:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an official family photo.

Note for media:

2:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Note for media:

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Closed to media

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Working Session 2.

Note for media:

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Note for media:

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Note for media:

5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Note for media:

6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders’ dinner hosted by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Closed to media

8:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Note for media: