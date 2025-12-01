CSNK2A1 & CSNK2B Foundations Launch CK2 Butterfly Collective, Uniting Sister-Gene Communities

Shared Biology. Shared Mission.

Debuting at AES in Atlanta, the CK2 Butterfly Collective strengthens shared research, awareness, and support for CK2 disorders.

Collaboration across CK2 disorders lets us scale data, compare insights, and accelerate the path toward targeted interventions.” — Dr. Gabrielle Rushing, CSO CSNK2A1 Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CSNK2A1 and CSNK2B Foundations today announced the CK2 Butterfly Collective, a new joint initiative uniting the global communities of Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS) and Poirier–Bienvenu Neurodevelopmental Disorder (POBINDS). The collaboration officially launches this week at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, where both organizations will exhibit at Booth N449.The two foundations are connected by more than shared goals. Their respective genes—CSNK2A1 and CSNK2B—encode the alpha and beta subunits of Casein Kinase II (CK2), a critical enzyme vital for brain development. Visually, the CK2 protein’s structure resembles a butterfly in flight, a symbol that inspired the creation of the CK2 Butterfly Collective. The imagery reflects the biological relationship between the two genes and the idea that both communities can achieve more by working together.“We’re aligning our work because the biology already is,” said Dr. Gabrielle Rushing, Chief Science Officer of the CSNK2A1 Foundation. “Collaboration across CK2 disorders lets us scale data, compare insights, and accelerate the path toward targeted interventions. The Butterfly Collective demonstrates what unified research can achieve.”Families affected by both disorders often face overlapping challenges, including epilepsy, developmental delays, and complex care needs. According to Dr. Tristan Sands, MD, PhD, a Pediatric Neurologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a researcher and Scientific Advisory Board Member for CSNK2B, the new collaboration has the potential to accelerate discovery. “This partnership enhances our ability to compare phenotypes, advance research, and identify therapeutic strategies that may benefit both conditions,” he said.Representatives from both foundations will be available at AES to share early research priorities, distribute new educational materials, and engage with clinicians and scientists interested in CK2 biology. The launch marks the beginning of a long-term effort to advance shared research, increase awareness, and support families across both communities. For more information, visit www.csnk2a1foundation.org and www.csnk2b.org About the CSNK2A1 FoundationThe CSNK2A1 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating research, improving care, and empowering families affected by Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS). Through collaboration, education, and community-driven science, the Foundation advances discovery and therapeutic readiness for individuals with OCNDS. Learn more at www.csnk2a1foundation.org About the CSNK2B FoundationThe CSNK2B Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to uniting science and community to improve the lives of those affected by Poirier-Bienvenu Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (POBINDS). Through strategic collaborations with researchers, clinicians, and partner foundations, the organization accelerates research, enhances clinical understanding, and elevates the voices of families worldwide. We welcome the insight and participation of CK2 researchers who wish to contribute their expertise to this shared effort. Learn more at www.csnk2b.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.