Benefits for New Yorker's Facing Food Insecurity

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that additional benefits for food insecure New Yorkers are now available at participating farmers’ markets through the State’s FreshConnect program. Through the FreshConnect Emergency Response Program, New York is partnering with eligible farmers’ markets to distribute $20 worth of FreshConnect Checks each week to New Yorkers in need to spend on fresh foods. A total of $2 million is dedicated to this emergency relief effort, as part of $106 million in funds fast tracked by the Governor to assist with food needs following the federal government shutdown and in response to senseless cuts by the Trump administration.

“While Washington Republicans continue to slash benefits for those who need them most, my administration has been focused on just the opposite,” Governor Hochul said. “This emergency expansion of our FreshConnect program is one component of New York’s multi-faceted response to the federal government’s slashing of benefits, as we continue to do everything in our power to ensure that New Yorkers do not go hungry this holiday season. I encourage eligible New Yorkers to find a participating market near them and take part in this program.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “For over a decade, our FreshConnect Program has helped SNAP recipients increase their buying power at farmers’ markets, helping them to buy fresh, local foods while supporting New York farmers at the same time. As we face a time of critical, emergency need, I’m proud that this program can expand to help fill some gaps and get more food to those that need it most. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering leadership in the face of such a challenge, as we all work to make sure our families have enough food to put on the table both during the holiday season and year-round.”

Through the FreshConnect Emergency Response Program, New Yorkers in need may receive $20 of FreshConnect Checks once per week at participating farmers’ markets while supplies last or until December 31, 2025. Administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the FreshConnect program typically provides $2 in FreshConnect Checks for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program, providing a dollar-for-dollar match that allows families to purchase more SNAP-eligible food items. The FreshConnect Emergency Response Program announced today does not require a SNAP dollar match.

Consumers may use their FreshConnect Emergency Response Checks to purchase SNAP-eligible food items, including fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, bread, honey, sauces, dairy products, pasta, baked goods, and more. Checks may be spent in conjunction with any other form of payment, including SNAP EBT or tokens and other nutrition incentive coupons.

Participating markets can be found across the state and a full list of participating markets can be found at agriculture.ny.gov/market-schedule-freshconnect-emergency-response-program. New Yorkers interested in receiving this benefit should visit participating markets’ management or information table for details on how to take part.

Each participating market has received a limited number of coupons to distribute. Locations expect increased market traffic and high demand for these coupons, so New Yorkers should be aware that they may experience long wait times to access these benefits. The Department and market managers thank participants in advance for their patience.

Farmers Market Federation of New York Executive Director Jack Riffle said, “Farmers’ markets, farmers, and New Yorkers who rely on food assistance programs are grateful for Governor Hochul’s emergency expansion of the FreshConnect program. As a Federation, we were left scrambling to support markets and shoppers during the federal government’s shutdown and the uncertainty around SNAP benefit distribution. The FreshConnect Emergency Response Checks will make a meaningful difference for shoppers in need of food assistance, helping them access nutritious food while also supporting New York farmers’ bottom lines.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, "The Trump administration has repeatedly walked away from helping families afford food, and New York is doing the exact opposite by stepping up to take care of our residents. Bolstering FreshConnect checks this holiday season means more families can fill their grocery bags with fresh, locally grown food from New York farmers. I thank Governor Hochul for fast-tracking these funds and standing with us in the fight against hunger and for the dignity and health of every New Yorker."

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “This program not only helps the hundreds of families facing food insecurity in our community who depend on the Rochester Public Market for fresh, healthy food, but it also provides a much-needed boost for the farmers and other small businesses that participate at the Market as we enter the winter season. We are grateful to the Department of Agriculture and Markets for this opportunity to support Rochester families and farmers during these challenging times.”

Central New York Regional Market CEO William Fisher said, "The FreshConnect Emergency Response Program arrived at a perfect time for our customers and vendors. After the longest U.S. government shutdown in history, we saw a record number of FreshConnect coupons distributed and put to use at our Saturday Market on November 15. We can't thank the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets enough for what they have done with their FreshConnect program, as Thanksgiving and the entire holiday season approaches."

As announced in recent weeks, Governor Hochul has dedicated $106 million in additional support for emergency food programs, including:

Since the inception of the program, SNAP benefits have been federally funded. New York administers approximately $650 million per month in federally funded SNAP benefits to nearly 3 million New Yorkers. Given the scale of the program, Governor Hochul along with governors across the country have repeatedly emphasized that no state government can replace SNAP benefits or backfill the program.

About the FreshConnect Program

New York State launched the FreshConnect Checks program in 2011 to create new farmers’ markets and support existing markets that provide outlets for fresh food in high need neighborhoods. FreshConnect’s goal is to expand access to fresh food in underserved communities and foster economic development by driving revenue to farmers’ market vendors, including farmers, and helping them to reach new customers. FreshConnect Checks can be accepted by producers who sell SNAP-eligible food items at any farmers' market, farm stand, or mobile market in New York State.

In 2024, 71 farmers’ markets participated in the program, with 1,466,750 coupons made available to consumers.