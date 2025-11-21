Wiz Named 2025 Harvard Business School Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

WIZ - Harvard Business School Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

Harvard Business School Association of Northern California Honors Cloud Security Pioneer as 43rd ECY Award Recipient, Joining Apple, NVIDIA, and Salesforce

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)

We’re grateful to the HBS community for shining a light on the work our customers do every day, and we see this as encouragement to keep raising the bar on simple and effective cloud security.” — Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO, Wiz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harvard Business School Association of Northern California (HBSANC) today announced that Wiz, the cloud security leader, has been named the 43rd HBS Entrepreneurial Company of the Year (ECY). The recognition comes at a historic moment for Wiz, as Google announced its intent to acquire the company for $32 billion in March 2025, marking one of the largest cybersecurity acquisitions in history. The award will be presented online in a virtual ceremony on December 9, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. PDT, celebrating Wiz’s journey from inception to today, including the lessons learned along the way and its remarkable transformation from a product to a category-defining company in just five years, securing the future of Cloud and AI. Registration for the free online virtual ceremony (open to the public) may be done at: https://bit.ly/HBS-Wiz

The Harvard Business School Association of Northern California Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award is presented annually to a company that exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrated through its growth in uncertain times, innovation, and significant contributions to the community.

Today, Wiz protects a significant portion of Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide, scanning billions of cloud resources daily to prevent breaches and secure critical infrastructure across every major industry. Wiz will join the ranks of past HBS ECY Award recipients, with over 40 recipients since the program was founded in 1979. These include Apple, Sun, and Genentech during the program's early history. More recent awardees include NVIDIA, Adobe, Facebook, Rubrik, Cloudflare, Salesforce, and LinkedIn.

Assaf Rappaport, CEO, and Ami Luttwak, CTO, both Wiz co-founders, will receive the award on behalf of the company. Ben Dubin, HBS ECY Award Co-Chair and Managing Partner at Health Gap Ventures, will present the award and facilitate a conversation with Assaf and Ami about their founding journey.

Proceeds from the event will support the Harvard Business School Community Partners (HBSCP) program, which provides pro bono consulting services to 40 nonprofits in the SF Bay Area every year and awards HBS leadership scholarships to top community leaders.

“We are thrilled to present the 2025 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award to Wiz. This prestigious award is awarded to founders who drive path-breaking innovation, inspirational leadership, and ethical management,” said Rajiv Parikh, Board Chair of the Harvard Business School Association of Northern California and CEO of Position2. “Wiz’s remarkable rise and groundbreaking work in cloud security stood out from a very worthy list of highly accomplished entrepreneurs. We are proud to celebrate their success and look forward to their continued impact at Google Cloud Security.”

“Wiz was built to help teams embrace the cloud with confidence, and this recognition means a lot to all of us. We’re grateful to the HBS community for shining a light on the work our customers do every day, and we see this as encouragement to keep raising the bar on how simple and effective cloud security can be.” Ami Luttwak, Co-Founder and CTO, Wiz

“This award has a long history of recognizing companies that shape their industries, and we’re humbled to be included alongside so many category-defining brands. It means a lot to our team because it reflects the trust our customers place in us and encourages us to keep simplifying cloud security for every organization.” Ami Luttwak, Co-Founder and CTO, Wiz

“The Wiz story is a wonderful example of how committed entrepreneurs who are deeply customer-obsessed have recently been incredibly successful in moving beyond the early days of product-market fit and building enduring, valuable enterprises. Wiz is emblematic of this trend, and many others are working furiously hard to follow their example,” said Jeffrey J. Bussgang, Senior Lecturer in the Entrepreneurial Management Unit at the Harvard Business School and Managing Partner at Flybridge Capital. Jeff is preparing an HBS case study on Wiz’s amazing story.



About Harvard Business School Association of Northern California

The Harvard Business School Association of Northern California (HBSANC) has been supporting alumni and their local communities through a diverse set of educational, career-focused, and socially conscious initiatives since 1969. As one of the largest HBS alumni organizations in the world, we serve over 8,000 alumni in Northern California and host more than 150 events annually, enabling alumni to learn and network by engaging with thought-leading HBS professors, respected CEOs, and noteworthy HBS alumni who are making a meaningful difference in their sectors. Key initiatives, such as Community Partners, Start-Up Partners, and Alumni Angels, contribute to the entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley while supporting the mission of Harvard Business School to educate leaders who make a difference in the world.

About Harvard Business School Community Partners

The Harvard Business School Community Partners (HBSCP) program supports our nonprofit communities by providing pro bono, high-impact advisory services and investing in building the capabilities of our nonprofit leaders. HBSCP has helped over 400 non-profit organizations with 10,000+ hours of volunteer service, delivering $2.5 million in pro bono consulting/advisory services annually and providing scholarships for extraordinary nonprofit executives to attend Harvard’s session focused on enhancing nonprofit leadership . HBSCP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; all proceeds are tax-deductible.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything built and run in the cloud. Our platform powers a new operating model for security, development, and ops teams by providing a holistic view of risk. We give everyone clear visibility into their cloud and AI environments, enriched with context so they can prioritize what matters most.

Media Contact: Maya Krish, Harvard Business School Association of Northern California Email: maya.krish@hbsanc.org Phone: 408-621-1284

For Wiz Media Inquiries: Tamar Harel, tamar@tellny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.