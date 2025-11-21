Annual Shop WILD Saturday Event Set for December 13

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

November 21, 2025

Concord, NH – If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for Saturday, December 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers are asking for this season such as the full line up of newly designed merchandise including a warm winter vintage-inspired hooded sweatshirt and matching trucker hat.

Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Bold Spark Design and Stationery will be on hand to showcase their vibrant wildlife-track inspired prints and notecards. Friends from the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Officers Relief Association (CORA) will be there to share their work, as will members of the Fish and Game K-9 Team. See you there!

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. To learn more about the variety of ways you can support the Department, visit wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support.