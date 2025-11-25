HCIactive Announces Comprehensive AI-Driven Security Modernization Initiative for 2025-2026

Transforming Security with AI to Strengthen Privacy, Compliance, and System Integrity

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCIactive, a leading innovator in AI-powered insurance and benefits administration technology, today announced a major multi-year AI-Driven Security Modernization Initiative designed to strengthen its platform architecture, data security, privacy protections, and compliance posture across all product lines.

As part of its long-standing commitment to AI First and AI Everywhere, HCIactive is accelerating the deployment of advanced security controls that leverage artificial intelligence, automated monitoring, microservice segmentation, and next-generation encryption.

Key components of the modernization initiative include:

• AI-Enhanced Threat Detection & Response

Real-time monitoring using AI-driven anomaly detection to identify threats at machine speed.

• Zero Trust Access Architecture

Implementation of identity-based, least-privilege access across systems, environments, and APIs.

• Microservices Security Hardening

Container isolation, network segmentation, and automated audit trails embedded into each service.

• End-to-End Encryption Modernization

Expansion of AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.3 encryption in transit across all product lines.

• AI Governance & Compliance Tracking

Automated validation layers across HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ERISA, and state regulatory frameworks.

• Expanded Audit Capabilities

Integration of the company’s VIRA Audit AI engine to validate remittances, API transactions, workflows, and system integrity.

“HCIactive has always operated with an uncompromising focus on data privacy and member protection,” said Henry Cha, CEO of HCIactive. “This initiative strengthens our foundation and ensures we remain an industry leader in secure, AI-driven insurance and benefits technology.”

The modernization effort will roll out through 2025–2026, with continuous enhancements to the HCIactive ecosystem—including SmartBenefits.ai, the AI Agency Manager, VIRA Audit, VIRA Communicator, and the Healthspace Cloud® platform.

For more information, visit HCIactive.com/security.

Media Contact:

press@hciactive.com

HCIactive, Inc.

Columbia, Maryland

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.