Fargo North Law and Justice Students observe oral arguments and visit with Justices

Fargo North High School Social Studies teacher Melissa Evensen brought her Law and Justice class to Bismarck on Thursday, November 20th to observe a live oral argument and a visit with justices.

Above, after oral arguments, (L to R) Justices Lisa McEvers and Daniel Crothers address the Law and Justice class and answer questions from the Juniors and Senior students. Students heard from the attorneys that argued the case, Michael Geiermann for the appellant and Howard Swanson for the appellee, as well as Law Clerk Alexander Hook, who explained the role of a law clerk in the appellate process.

After lunch, students visited with Governor Armstrong's General Counsel Chris Josef and First Lady Kjersti Armstrong and the role that each play in the governor's office, as well as their experiences as attorneys.

Secretary of State Michael Howe took time to share the importance of voting and how students can be involved in the political process, and explained how counties administer elections.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness explained the role of the attorney general's office in regard to investigation and prosecution of criminal activities in North Dakota.

Above, the Law and Justice students were joined by fellow History students from Fargo North for a photo in front of the Great Seal. The two groups traveled together from Fargo. They were joined in the photo by Secretary of State Michael Howe (far left), and (far right) First Lady Kjersti Armstrong and Governor Armstrong's General Counsel, Chris Josef.