Mark Erjavec: Important Ag Update — Field Note from the Institute for Precision Agriculture & Sustainability

Mark Erjavec urges U.S. farm modernization, saying federal aid must pair with precision agriculture to secure global competitiveness.

Support without modernization is a band-aid. Modernization without support is unrealistic. We need both.” — Mark Erjavec

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After recent statements from the U.S. Agriculture Secretary indicating new federal support payments for American farmers, agricultural operator and Institute founder Mark Erjavec has released a field note outlining why this moment is far more significant than another financial assistance cycle.According to Erjavec, the situation facing U.S. agriculture is no longer just about year-to-year margins — it’s about global competitiveness, modernization, and the long-term strength of America’s food system.“Support matters, but support alone won’t secure the future,” Erjavec says.“Farmers need stability and modernization. The U.S. must upgrade its agricultural infrastructure — not just defend it.”Why Farmer Support Is Now CriticalWhile the Secretary’s announcement highlights the need to stabilize producers facing volatile markets, Erjavec argues the deeper issue is the pressure farmers are under from multiple directions at once:* global competition from rapidly modernizing regions* input price volatility* unpredictable climate patterns* labor shortages in rural communities* tightening margins across key crops* growing infrastructure gaps in logistics and storageFarmers are being asked to perform under conditions that would cripple most industries.“Every strong nation rests on a stable, efficient food system,” Erjavec says.“And every food system rests on farmers who can actually compete.”The Global Farming Landscape Has Changed — FastErjavec points out that foreign producers are no longer operating with lower efficiency. The new competitive reality:* Brazil’s aerial-application fleets and logistics networks are expanding aggressively.* Eastern Europe and Central Asia are deploying precision irrigation and greenhouse systems at national scale.* Africa and the Middle East are investing heavily in climate-resilient agriculture and controlled-environment systems.* Many emerging markets are skipping outdated infrastructure and adopting modern tech directly.This means U.S. farmers are now competing with producers who are:* leaner,* more data-driven,* and supported by government-backed modernization initiatives.“The U.S. is no longer competing with the agriculture of 20 years ago,” Erjavec says.“We’re competing with nations rebuilding agriculture from scratch — using modern systems on day one.”Precision Agriculture: The Upgrade the U.S. Can’t DelayErjavec stresses that supporting farmers with payments is defensive, while precision agriculture is offensive — it’s how the U.S. regains the advantage.Precision Farming at Scale Means:* accurate, efficient input application* data-backed decision timing* water-smart irrigation* improved yield consistency* reduced waste* better soil health* cleaner integration with aerial operations* more profitable acreage per operatorPrecision systems turn the farm into a measurable, optimized, stable production engine.Erjavec explains:“This isn’t about futuristic tech — it’s about real tools farmers can use tomorrow morning to increase margin, lower waste, and compete globally.”He notes that uniform adoption across the Midwest would immediately strengthen U.S. competitiveness, reduce dependence on imports, and build more stable regional economies.Why Modernization Must Happen NowAccording to Erjavec, relying solely on financial assistance without upgrading infrastructure will leave the U.S. vulnerable in three ways:1. Loss of Export CompetitivenessForeign producers with lower costs and higher efficiency will take market share and price influence.2. Food Security RiskSupply chains become fragile when domestic production falters or requires more external dependency.3. Rural Economic DeclineFarming communities weaken when farmers can’t invest in modern systems.“Support without modernization is a band-aid,” Erjavec says.“Modernization without support is unrealistic. We need both.”Why Mark Erjavec’s Perspective MattersErjavec’s position comes from direct, high-level agricultural infrastructure experience, not theory.His agricultural work includes:Republic of Georgia — full agricultural system build-out* assembled 1,500+ hectares into an integrated farming system* built Golden Neva, a national-scale agricultural holding* introduced equipment leasing + revenue-share models that transformed smallholder viability* brought in Israeli agronomists to rebuild irrigation, soil health, and crop strategy* launched Georgia’s first large-scale asparagus and artichoke exports to the EU* built cold-chain logistics from field to port* advised ministries, national funds, and regional leaders on agricultural modernizationDjibouti & Horn of Africa — agriculture that feeds U.S. bases* Supporting controlled-environment and hybrid growing systems in one of the world’s most unforgiving climates.Latin America — aerial and greenhouse efficiency at scale* Work with high-output operators across Brazil and the Americas on precision spraying, greenhouse systems, and logistics flow.United States — modernization and distressed-system recovery* From distressed collateral and asset restructuring to precision-tech adoption in U.S. markets.This global experience shapes his field note’s urgency.The Institute’s Role: Practical, Not TheoreticalThe Institute for Precision Agriculture & Sustainability is not an academic think-tank.It is a field-level program that works with operators, growers, and aviation teams on:* precision application* efficient water systems* mapping + data tools* crop-cycle optimization* tech workflow simplification* on-farm implementation supportErjavec emphasizes that the Institute exists for a single purpose:“Make modernization accessible and realistic for farmers—without adding complexity.”Precision Farming Podcast Network — New Episodes & Industry InvitationsErjavec also founded a new media initiative focused on agriculture, food systems, and precision technology.The Precision Farming & Sustainability Podcast Network is currently producing a slate of interview episodes featuring:* agricultural system builders* ag-tech innovators* aerial-operations leaders* food-security experts* global development voices* U.S. farm-sector operatorsSeveral episodes are currently in post-production.The platform is inviting more companies, innovators, and leaders in agriculture, sustainability, and precision field technology to appear on upcoming segments.Closing: A Call for Support — and an UpgradeErjavec concludes the field note with a simple message:“Support farmers.Upgrade the system.Do both — and the U.S. remains globally competitive for decades.”

