Sedaro Awarded $20M DoW Contract to Advance Digital Engineering and Simulation Capabilities

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedaro Corporation, a leading innovator in digital engineering and cloud-based modeling and simulation technologies for aerospace and defense, has been awarded a $20,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base. The contract supports the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Edwards and its mission partners across the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force in the development of modern, scalable, and collaborative simulation and digital twin software.This multi-year effort, extending through April 28, 2031, will accelerate the DoW’s transition to a more agile and resilient digital enterprise. Under this contract, Sedaro will deliver cloud-native tools that integrate modeling and simulation, optimization, and automation to support the full lifecycle of new technologies, from concept through testing and deployment, within a unified digital ecosystem.Awarded through a competitive Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) process, this contract reflects the Department of the Air Force’s strategic priority to invest in modern digital capabilities. Dozens of proposals were rigorously reviewed by government scientific peers using published evaluation criteria on SAM.gov, underscoring the significance and competitiveness of this award.“From joint integration to allied collaboration, agile engineering, and automation, the future of U.S. defense depends on our ability to virtually test, train, and iterate at scale.” said Robbie Robertson, CEO of Sedaro. “We’re proud to partner with AFRL and the broader DoW enterprise to unlock this future.”As global threats evolve, the U.S. defense industry must continue to adopt cutting-edge digital engineering practices to outpace adversaries. Sedaro’s platform enables rapid experimentation, integration, and mission-focused analysis for exceptionally large and complex systems.Current and future task orders under this IDIQ will drive continued innovation and support digital modernization goals within the Department of the Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, and broader mission partners.

