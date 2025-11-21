Hello Helio Wins Award in the Prestigious 5th Annual Anthem Awards

Hello Helio announces Anthem Award in Health, Branded Content for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Campaign

Hello Helio, a global marketing consultancy and brand studio, earned a Bronze in Health, Branded Content category for maternal mental health awareness campaign

Maternal mental health deserves the spotlight, and getting to amplify this message with amazing partners is our why. This campaign proves that when brands lead with purpose, every stakeholder wins.” — Kait Tuson, CEO, Hello Helio.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hello Helio, a global strategic marketing consultancy and brand studio, earned a Bronze award in the Health and Branded Content category for its maternal mental health awareness campaign developed on behalf of Pacify and Seven Starling for their innovative collaboration.Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The Branded Content or Collaboration category recognizes campaigns created by or for a brand to raise awareness for a health cause, including digital, broadcast or print advertising, content marketing, social media, PR campaigns, product launches, and branding initiatives.Hello Helio’s winning work showcased an awareness campaign and content series about maternal mental health (MMH) that amplified Pacify and Seven Starling’s urgent call to action to address the MMH epidemic in America, where 1 in 5 experience a pregnancy-related mental health issue and 20% of maternal deaths being a result of suicide. Their collaborative solution delivers a more integrated, comprehensive member experience throughout the maternal health journey by connecting parents with education, doulas, lactation consultants, and specialized mental health care. The awareness campaign highlights how increasing access to evidence-based support like doula care can improve outcomes and reduce postpartum depression by as much as ~54-67%.To drive awareness of the newly integrated maternal member experience and expand access to critical education for new parents, Hello Helio launched a dedicated awareness campaign and educational content series that began during Maternal Mental Health Week, which was anchored by a comprehensive report on MMH gaps and practical solutions that employers and health leaders can implement immediately to reduce maternal mortality in the U.S.. The campaign content was Pacify’s highest performing of the year, with the MMH report achieving a 24% click-through rate— demonstrating the urgent demand for resources that address the maternal mental health epidemic.“This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today.”“This project represents everything Hello Helio stands for—bringing clarity to complex, deeply human challenges through strategic storytelling that actually moves the needle on multiple fronts” said Kait Tuson, CEO, Hello Helio. “Maternal mental health deserves the spotlight, and getting to help amplify this message with amazing partners is why we show up every day. This campaign proves that when brands lead with purpose, every stakeholder wins.”The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.Hello Helio is a strategic marketing consultancy and brand studio on a mission to bring mission-driven brands to life across health, consumer wellness, and tech. We help drive growth with clear positioning and creative storytelling that delivers real results. We specialize in working with brands that share our passion for leading with purpose and those impacting human health and wellbeing at scale through innovation. We’ve built a model that serves brands at all stages—from early-stage product launches to multi-national campaigns—aligning leadership teams, clarifying complex ideas, and using audience-centricity to create tangible brand value. Learn more at hellohelio.comLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

