Gemini Law LLP Honored to Receive Chambers Ranking

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gemini Law LLP has been ranked in Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide 2026 and recognized as a leading small- to medium-sized law firm offering services that meet or exceed Big Law quality at a substantially lower cost.Gemini was selected based on an independent and in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of our experience, expertise, and caliber of talent.Chambers Spotlight New York 2026 highlights 262 ranked firms across seven regions and 31 distinct practice areas, marking a year-on-year increase of 52 firms and 7 practice areas. This expanded edition showcases the state’s unmatched concentration of legal talent and captures the full spectrum of work handled by New York’s leading small and mid-sized firms - from high-stakes intellectual property matters, commercial litigation, and securities disputes to complex corporate/commercial and employment matters.Gemini stood out for its exceptional work and is recognized in Intellectual Property. As Chambers explained, “Gemini Law LLP is a highly respected intellectual property boutique. Based in New York, the firm is recognized for both its patent litigation and acquisition capabilities. The team has notable expertise in BPCIA litigation and has a strong prosecution track record in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.”Managing Partner, Robert Cerwinski, expressed the firm’s gratitude: “Gemini is honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners in their Spotlight Ranking for New York. This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to providing top-tier legal services at a fraction of Big Law prices. Gemini’s phenomenal growth over the last few years has given us a deep bench of elite IP lawyers, enabling us to handle more BPCIA matters than any other firm of any size, as well as Hatch-Waxman and trade secrets litigation, patent prosecution, due diligence, and virtual in-house counsel services for emerging biotech clients.”This recognition underscores Gemini’s position as a key player in New York’s global legal landscape, offering clients throughout the world access to high-quality legal representation that combines big-city expertise with local specialized support.Background to FirmGemini is a new kind of life sciences law firm, providing a full range of IP services at a sensible cost. Our lawyers are among the most experienced and successful in the industry, having held leadership positions at prominent law firms, in-house legal departments, and the Patent Office. Gemini has helped manufacturers of biologics, small-molecule drugs, biotechnology products, medical devices, bulk chemicals, and advanced materials around the world navigate IP barriers to access the U.S. market, all at a very sensible cost.Background to Chambers and PartnersChambers and Partners has over 30 years of US research in the Legal Market and is therefore uniquely placed to identify markets where there is a significant collection of leading smaller firms. Chambers is on a mission to uncover and champion the best legal talent across the United States, wherever it exists, starting with shining a spotlight on select states in 2024.Chambers sought to identify the leading small- to medium-sized law firms offering a credible alternative to Big Law. The ranked firms were selected based on independent and in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of their experience, expertise, and caliber of talent.###

