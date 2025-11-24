Softgel Capsules Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Softgel Capsules Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for softgel capsules has witnessed robust expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to surge from $8.29 billion in 2024 to $8.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The substantial growth experienced in the historic period can be credited to factors such as the demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, the rise in consumer preference for oral dose forms, adaptability to customization and different formulations, increased bioavailability, along with the influence of product differentiation and branding.

The market size of softgel capsules is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. It's projected to reach ""$12.39 billion by 2029"", escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion during the forecast period can be connected to the growth of the healthcare industry, an emphasis on personalized and tailored healthcare, the burgeoning market for functional food and beverages, the dominance of natural and organic trends, attention towards the senior population, and the push for green and sustainable efforts. In the forecast period, principal trends would encompass nutraceutical innovation, initiatives towards sustainability, an inclination towards natural and organic processes, and adhering to regulatory requirements.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Softgel Capsules Market?

The growth of the soft gel capsules market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing occurrence of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases. Chronic diseases, like cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, arthritis for instance, are protracted conditions persisting for over a year which can be managed but not totally cured, necessitating continuous nutritional support and medical attention. Soft gel capsules cater to the nutritional supplement needs of these chronic patients, hence the escalating chronic disease rates heightens the demand for these capsules. For example, a study conducted in September 2022 by the Indian Council of Medical Research, a leading body for biomedical research in India and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, a government body overseeing registration activities countrywide, revealed that about 60% of the global heart disease burden is shouldered by India. According to World Heart Day 2022, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the principal cause of mortality globally, claimed as many as 17.9 million lives. As such, the mounting rate of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the soft gel capsules market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Softgel Capsules Market?

Major players in the Softgel Capsules include:

• Catalent Inc.

• Eurocaps Ltd.

• Aenova Group GmbH

• Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

• Procaps Laboratories Inc.

• Captek Softgel International Inc.

• Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.

• Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Curtis Health Caps SA

• Delpharm Holding SAS

What Are The Top Trends In The Softgel Capsules Industry?

The softgel capsules market is noticing a significant trend in technological innovations. Firms that hold considerable sway in this market are concentrating on the creation of new products armed with cutting-edge technology to maintain their market standing. For example, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, an American firm specializing in flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives manufacturing, launched VERDIGEL SC, a revolutionary pectin-based technology, in April 2023 to supplement its vegan softgels range. This carrageenan-free, vegan softgel innovation, is an exceptional pectin-based premix that guarantees superior softgel quality, efficiency, and streamlined processing. It has been crafted for seamless integration into existing operations and requires only water and a plasticizer to churn out performance-oriented softgels. This makes VERDIGEL SC an apt choice for a broad array of formulations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Softgel Capsules Market Segments

The softgel capsules market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gelatin Or Animal Based, Non-Animal Based

2) By Manufacturers: Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Softgel Capsules

3) By Application: Antacid And Anti-Flatulent Preparations, Anti-Anemic Preparations, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic And Antibacterial Drugs, Cough And Cold Preparations, Health Supplement, Vitamin And Dietary Supplement, Pregnancy

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin Or Animal Based: Porcine Gelatin, Bovine Gelatin, Fish Gelatin

2) By Non-Animal Based: Vegetarian Capsules, Gelatin Alternatives

Which Regions Are Dominating The Softgel Capsules Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the softgel capsule market in terms of size. The market report for softgel capsules encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

