New release Screw Up Like a Genius from author L.S. Smith proves that imperfection isn’t failure—it’s freedom

A fearless, funny manifesto to ditching perfection and finding peace in the chaos.

My biggest life lessons showed up with chaos and coffee stains.” — L.S. Smith

FRUITLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world obsessed with flawless morning routines, relentless productivity hacks, and social-media perfection, Central Florida author L.S. Smith delivers the refreshing, laugh-out-loud antidote readers didn’t know they needed. Her new book, Screw Up Like a Genius (Wink & Word Publishing, ISBN 9798272568953), turns failure into fuel—and reminds us that the most brilliant thing we can do is be human.“People don’t need more pressure to be perfect,” says Smith. “They need permission to screw up beautifully—and keep growing. My biggest life lessons showed up with chaos and coffee stains.”A Self-Help Revolution—With a Sense of HumorInstead of promising overnight transformation or guilt-inducing perfection, Screw Up Like a Genius invites readers to embrace the chaos, learn from their mess-ups, and laugh along the way. Through witty storytelling and practical insights, Smith reframes failure as the smartest teacher in the room.Inside, readers will discover:• The Failure Framework – How intentional mistakes can spark genuine progress.• The Comfort of Crashing – Why discomfort is the birthplace of growth.• The Anti-Plan – How to build flexible goals that make room for joy.• The Forgive-Yourself Approach – How laughter and grace can heal perfectionism’s grip.• BONUS: The Genius Toolkit – Real-life exercises for practicing imperfection."L.S. Smith has done what few authors dare to do—make personal growth feel fun again. Screw Up Like a Genius is a refreshing reminder that mistakes aren’t setbacks; they’re skill-building moments in disguise. This book is a masterclass in self-compassion, wrapped in humor and honesty. Every chapter feels like a pep talk from your wisest, funniest friend—the one who reminds you that you’re doing just fine, even when life gets messy."— A. L., Certified Life CoachAbout the AuthorL.S. Smith is an author, former counselor, and lifelong advocate for helping people of all ages build emotional resilience and self-worth. With more than 25 years of experience guiding children, teens, and adults, she brings empathy, wit, and lived wisdom to her work.Smith is also the creator of the beloved children’s series The Adventures of Gracie Gratitude, featuring Gracie the Gratitude Bunny, and the forthcoming nonfiction collection The Spiral Breaker Series, helping readers break free from mental loops that block peace, confidence, and joy.When she’s not writing, Smith can be found exploring new cultures with her husband, hiking scenic trails, or finding gratitude in life’s smallest moments.AvailabilityScrew Up Like a Genius is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FZ2ND9HN

