Announcing Built from Broken: Revised and Expanded Edition with New and Updated Content

The Revised & Expanded Edition of Built from Broken launches in retailers nationwide Jan 20, 2026.

The Revised and Expanded Edition of Built from Broken, the award-winning bestseller by author Scott Hogan, releases January 20 in bookstores nationwide.

I wanted to preserve everything that made the original Built from Broken work — the science, the mindset, the structure — while making it easier for anyone to use in the real world.” — Scott Hogan, Author of Built from Broken

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Hogan, Founder & CEO of SaltWrap , today announced the release of the Revised and Expanded Edition of Built from Broken , the award-winning and bestselling science-based guide to healing painful joints, preventing injuries, and rebuilding your body.The Revised and Expanded Edition of Built from Broken, available in bookstores nationwide on January 20, features newly updated content based on reader feedback from the bestselling and award-winning first edition, including enhanced program sections and a new Foundations Program.“I wanted to preserve everything that made the original work — the science, the mindset, the structure — while making it easier for anyone to use in the real world,” said Scott Hogan, author of Built from Broken.“Over the past five years, I’ve catalogued reader questions and emails and used the feedback to make Built from Broken even more practical for pain relief, injury recovery, and rebuilding your body the right way. Every change was made with one goal in mind: To help you overcome pain, rebuild strength, and restore confidence in your body.”The Revised and Expanded Edition of Built from Broken builds on the original’s foundation by providing readers with several key improvements:• A brand-new Foundations Program. Daily exercises designed to build balance, stability, and core strength, especially for those new to fitness or returning after time off.• Updated training programs. These are easier to apply day to day, with revised exercise descriptions and a new Exercise Appendix showing exactly where to find each movement in the book.• Clearer guidance. Expanded explanations of critical details like the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) for pain management, movement tempo, exercise naming consistency, and extra help for less-common joint issues.• Refined language throughout. The same depth and accuracy, just easier to read, absorb, and apply.• Robust lay-flat binding and upgraded quality. A book design that’s built to last — and to serve you as a reference for the rest of your life.The Revised and Expanded Edition of Built from Broken, now published in partnership with Authors Equity, is available for preorder at major retailers nationwide and online at www.bfb-book.com About SaltWrap: Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan, CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. SaltWrap was recently named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc.For inquiries, please contact:SaltWrap Public Relationsmedia@saltwrap.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.