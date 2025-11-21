Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Hand-over ceremony of Main Outfall Sewer on Northern Area project in Emfuleni

Programme Director,

Traditional leaders Acting Executive Mayors and Councillors of Sedibeng District and Emfuleni Local Municipality,

The CEO of MISA, Ms Pati Kgomo

Officials from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, and the Department of Water and Sanitation,

Representatives from Rand Water, Metsi-a-Lekoa, and other implementing partners,

Community representatives and the people of Emfuleni

Good morning

Today is more than a handover of infrastructure. It is a symbol of renewal, a testament to partnership, and a commitment to restoring dignity for the people of Emfuleni. This achievement reminds us that progress is never the work of a single department or individual. It is the result of many hands, many hearts, and many minds working together under the Government of National Unity to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

This project forms part of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant Schedule 6B intervention, implemented through our technical arm, MISA, to support municipalities at risk of failing to deliver basic services. Emfuleni was identified as a high-risk municipality following a rigorous assessment by the National MIG Unit in 2022. That assessment revealed a worrying picture: MIG expenditure performance was far below the required 70% threshold over several years, water losses were 56.9%, and compliance with directives from the Department of Water and Sanitation was only 50%. The municipality also faced environmental non-compliance notices under NEMA, and Rand Water and Eskom attached its bank accounts due to unpaid debts, which impeded its ability to transact and pay contractors. These conditions made intervention urgent and unavoidable.

The Schedule 6B mechanism allowed us to ring-fence funding and ensure delivery despite these constraints. This is what decisive government looks like: acting when inaction would mean continued suffering for communities.

The Main Outfall Sewer Upgrade Project is a critical response to these challenges. It serves Boitumelo, Sebokeng North, and Evaton, benefiting approximately 94,000 households. The existing sewer pipeline, installed decades ago, ran through private properties without servitudes, making maintenance almost impossible and causing repeated sewer spillages that threatened health and the environment. Through this upgrade, we have rerouted and rebuilt a 1,500 mm diameter sewer pipeline along a new alignment that ensures proper access for future maintenance.

The technical scope of this project was extensive. It involved laying 1,220 metres of structural wall HDPE pipes and 870 metres of precast concrete pipes, constructing new HDPE maintenance holes complete with step rungs and covers, reinstating 1,500 metres of sidewalks and 2,100 metres of road sections, and installing drainage systems to manage underground water. This was not a simple replacement; it was a complete redesign to address decades-old planning oversights and ensure sustainability.

This project represents an investment of R68.2 million, funded through MIG Schedule 6B. The original budget was R52.2 million, but due to unforeseen site conditions—such as underground water, clayey soil, and collapsing trenches, the cost escalated. In some sections, we used five times as much Dumprock and 21 times as much G5 material as planned to stabilise the foundation. These adjustments were necessary to ensure the integrity of the infrastructure.

The timeline also reflects the complexity of the work. The project commenced in March 2024 and reached practical completion on 28 October 2025, following three approved extensions of time due to heavy rains, flooding, underground water, and community unrest. Despite these challenges, the team delivered. This is a story of resilience and collaboration between MISA, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Metsi-a-Lekoa, Rand Water, and our contractors.

Beyond technical achievement, this project demonstrates inclusive development. Over 80 local workers, most of them youth and women, were employed during construction, gaining skills and income. Twenty-one local SMMEs were subcontracted for services such as paving, kerbing, welding, fuel supply, and plant hire, collectively earning close to R9.8 million. This is what we mean by development that leaves no one behind, building infrastructure while creating livelihoods and empowering communities.

Delivering this project taught us important lessons. Early and structured community involvement is critical to avoid unrest and delays. Clear agreements on labour recruitment prevent disputes. Proper investigation of ground and water conditions before construction saves time and costs. Maintenance responsibility must be prioritised because even the best-built infrastructure will fail without care. And finally, intergovernmental cooperation and community participation are the keys to lasting success.

To the people of Emfuleni: this infrastructure belongs to you. Its success depends on how you protect it. Do not vandalise maintenance holes. Do not use drains as dumping sites. Do not steal or damage components that serve your own home. When you safeguard public assets, you protect your own dignity and your children’s future.

As the government, we will continue strengthening Emfuleni’s operational and maintenance capacity. We are working with Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation under the Section 63 intervention to refurbish and maintain water and sanitation infrastructure, repair leaks, unblock sewer lines, and stabilise the water supply. We are committed to unlocking economic opportunities, including the Vaal River City and Special Economic Zone, to create jobs and stimulate growth. These efforts are part of the District Development Model and the Sedibeng “One Plan,” which aim to coordinate planning, investment, and service delivery across all spheres of government.

We are also exploring innovative partnerships, such as the Special Purpose Vehicle with Rand Water, which will ring-fence water and sanitation services and ensure sustainability. This model, which brings public entities together under a shared mandate, is designed to eliminate competing priorities and ensure that the most basic services, water and sanitation, are never compromised.

As we conclude this critical gathering, let us take a moment to reflect on the journey that lies ahead for Emfuleni. Today marks not just a handover but a profound commitment to transforming our community and uplifting the spirits of every resident who has endured the challenges of the past. We stand at the threshold of a new era, an era defined by our collective drive for renewal, resilience, and responsibility.

Together, we will channel our energy into tangible improvements that touch the lives of every citizen. It is our duty to ensure that every person in Emfuleni has access to clean, safe drinking water and proper sanitation facilities. These fundamental rights are not just aspirations; they are the foundation of a thriving community, and we pledge to uphold them with unwavering integrity.

We recognise the volatility that has at times gripped our community, but we will not let fear and division define us. Instead, we will foster unity and cooperation, engaging with every stakeholder, from local leaders to community members, ensuring that each voice is heard and valued. Together, we will work to restore trust in our government and demonstrate that we are dedicated to delivering results that matter.

Let this be the beginning of a transformative journey for Emfuleni, where each step we take is marked by accountability and transparency. We are guardians of our community’s future, and we all must take part in shaping it. Let us commit, not just to the promise of a better tomorrow, but to the hard work required to achieve it.

Emfuleni, together, we can and we will rise. Together, we will build not only a better Sedibeng but a stronger South Africa, where hope replaces despair and progress is our shared reality. Let this chapter be one that generations will look back on as a time of flourishing, integrity, and community solidarity. Thank you.

Ke a leboha. Ngiyabonga. Dankie. Thank you.



