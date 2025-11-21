Vaunt Gallery Set to Redefine Contemporary Art in the Pacific Northwest

Where luxury, innovation, and global artistry converge within the Harvest Woodinville development.

WOODENVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging at the intersection of art, architecture, and design, Vaunt Gallery is poised to redefine the contemporary art experience in the Pacific Northwest. Opening in Spring 2026, Vaunt will become a cultural landmark within the transformative $700 million Harvest Woodinville project — blending global artistry with the refined sophistication of the region’s wine country.Positioned just outside the north entrance of the Somm Hotel, Vaunt Gallery will be the first retail destination for guests entering the Harvest Woodinville retail promenade. The space introduces a seamless fusion of contemporary art, experiential design, and minimalistic luxury.Founded by Vincent Ball, Vaunt Gallery reflects a vision shaped by decades of experience at the intersection of technology, design, and human-centered experience. Before entering the art world, Ball built a career leading global innovation centers, overseeing advanced prototyping labs, and designing next-generation physical products and experiential environments for Fortune 100 brands. His work has spanned consumer electronics, luxury goods, and immersive retail experiences — all of which inform Vaunt’s architectural and curatorial identity.Over the past year, Ball has traveled across Europe, Asia, and North America, meeting with innovative and influential artists whose practices push the boundaries of material, emotion, and technological expression. These global explorations guide Vaunt’s curatorial approach — one grounded in discovery, craftsmanship, and contemporary relevance.“Vaunt Gallery is about more than viewing art; it’s about feeling connected to something larger — a sense of place, purpose, and perspective,” said Ball. “We’re building a space that elevates the global conversation while celebrating the artistic energy of the Pacific Northwest.”Vaunt’s design embodies the principles that have defined Ball’s career: minimalist clarity, attention to detail, advanced lighting strategy, and an emphasis on emotional resonance. As the premier destination for guests of the Somm Hotel, Vaunt will host exhibitions, collector programs, and cultural events that bring together global innovation and local creativity.In collaboration with DeStefano Wine, Vaunt Gallery extends its commitment to sensory engagement — inviting visitors to experience fine art and fine wine side-by-side, each crafted with narrative depth and precision.As part of Harvest Woodinville’s visionary development, Vaunt Gallery represents the evolution of the Pacific Northwest into a global destination for luxury, culture, and contemporary artistry.About Vaunt GalleryVaunt Gallery is a luxury contemporary art space located within the Harvest Woodinville project in Woodinville, Washington. Dedicated to showcasing emerging and established international artists, the gallery curates exhibitions that explore the boundaries between technology, material, and human experience. Opening Spring 2026, Vaunt Gallery will host exhibitions, residencies, and collector events connecting global artistry with local culture.Media ContactVincent BallFounder, Vaunt Gallery425-802-3294vincent@vaunt-gallery.com(High-resolution images and renderings available upon request.)

