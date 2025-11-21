Ken Garff Automotive Announces Conference Call for Noteholders to Discuss Q3 2025 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Garff Automotive, LLC announced that it will host a conference call for current noteholders, prospective qualified institutional purchasers, and the trustee to discuss Q3 2025 financial results at 11 am MT on Thursday, December 4th, 2025.

Instructions for the conference call will be made available to representatives of the trustee, noteholders, and prospective qualified institutional purchasers who currently have access to the Company’s private data room. Other noteholders and qualified institutional purchasers should contact Phil Johnson, CFO of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC to obtain access to the Company’s financial statements and information concerning the conference call.

About Ken Garff Automotive

Ken Garff Automotive, LLC is a private operator of automotive dealerships in the United States. We offer 27 brands of new and used vehicles in 71 stores that comprise 92 franchises. We have locations in nine states with concentrations of stores in the West and Midwest regions of the United States. Our mission is to treat people right and create lifetime customers.

