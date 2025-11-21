Stewart, Ella and Mae - Palm Beach

Stewart Skloss Inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution, Honoring His Texas & Canary Islander Heritage

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart Skloss, Managing Director of Global Brokerage at Newmark and a twelfth-generation Texan whose family roots reach back to the Canary Island settlers of 1731, has been formally inducted into the Texas Society, Hill Country Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The SAR is the nation’s premier male lineage organization dedicated to honoring the patriots and families who sacrificed for American independence. His official induction ceremony will take place this coming January in Kerrville, Texas, close to his home in the Hill Country.Membership in the SAR requires documented, lineal descent from at least one patriot who supported the American Revolution through military service or recognized civil or material contribution. For Skloss, the path to membership reflects years of genealogical research: an Ancestry-based family tree and extensive DAR/SAR source citations document dozens of ancestors whose lives intersected directly with the Revolutionary era, from Spanish-Texan suppliers to Continental patriots in Maryland, the Carolinas, Georgia, and beyond.“This induction is not about me — it is about the generations before me who risked everything for faith, family, and freedom,” said Skloss. “From the Canary Islanders who helped build San Antonio to Revolutionary War patriots across multiple colonies, my responsibility is to honor their sacrifices in how I live, how I raise my daughters, and how I serve my community.”A Legacy Rooted in the Original Canary Island Families of 1731-On his father’s side, Skloss descends from the original Canary Island families who founded the civil government of San Antonio in 1731. These “Isleños,” sent by order of the Spanish Crown, traveled from the Canary Islands to Havana and Veracruz before enduring a difficult overland journey to San Antonio de Béxar. They became the first organized civil government in Texas, establishing the Villa de San Fernando and what would become modern San Antonio.Among Skloss’s documented ancestors are Juan Curbelo and his wife, Gracia Umpierres — his 9th great-grandparents — who played key civic roles in early San Antonio. Through genealogical work and historic sources, Skloss also traces his lineage to John W. Smith, a Curbelo descendant who served as mayor of San Antonio during the Republic of Texas and after statehood. Smith is remembered as the last man to leave the Alamo alive, riding to bring reinforcements. In 2022, the San Antonio Express-News profiled the Skloss family’s Canary Islander ancestry and noted the baptism of Stewart’s younger daughter, Mae, at San Fernando Cathedral, the historic spiritual home of the Isleño descendants.Another branch of his family history traces to Heinrich “Henry” Ochs, who immigrated from Germany in 1851, became one of Fredericksburg’s first teachers, and later founded the historic Buckhorn Saloon — now the headquarters of Security State Bank & Trust.Spanish Texas and the Fight for American Independence-The story of Skloss’s family intersects with a lesser-known chapter of American history: the critical contributions of Spanish Texas and Louisiana during the American Revolution.Spanish Governor Bernardo de Gálvez led successful campaigns against British positions along the Gulf Coast, capturing Baton Rouge, Natchez, Mobile, and Pensacola. His forces — supported by Spanish colonial funds, supplies, and manpower — secured the southern flank of the Revolution. The U.S. Congress later granted Gálvez honorary American citizenship.At the same time, Tejano ranchers, Canary Islander descendants, and settlers in Spanish Texas provided thousands of cattle and essential goods for Spanish troops allied with the American patriots. These supply drives sustained military campaigns in the Gulf region.Family records and published scholarship identify Skloss’s ancestor José Antonio Rafael Curbelo as having provided supplies to Gálvez’s forces — a tangible example of the Texas connection to the American Revolution.Revolutionary-Era Ancestors in the Skloss–Callaluca Tree-The family’s Ancestry.com file — supported by DAR “Lineage Book” citations, SAR membership records, and documented American-Revolution sources — identifies more than twenty ancestors tied to the era of independence, including:• José Antonio Rafael Curbelo — Spanish-Texan rancher who supplied Gálvez.• Lines documented through DAR Lineage Books — including Samuel Beall, Thaddeus Beall, Elizabeth Daniel, and Rachel Andrews with patriot ties in Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia.• Weaver, Moses, and Haywood families — whose men served, financed, or materially aided the Revolution.• Additional figures such as Marks Lazarus, Samuel Grey, and John Nelson Spotswood Jones, each appearing in DAR/SAR-linked references.Many served as soldiers; others provided material aid that qualified descendants for membership.“My SAR membership may rest on one documented line, but our tree is filled with names of those who fought, financed, or fed the Revolution,” Skloss said. “My daughters and I are the next chapter of a story that began long before 1776.”Royal Roots: From William the Conqueror to the Houses of Plantagenet and Aragon-Beyond his Texas and American lineage, Skloss’s genealogy includes deep ties to European nobility. Records confirm ancestry through:• William the Conqueror and Matilda of Flanders• Henry II Plantagenet, Henry III, and Edward I “Longshanks” of England• Lionel of Antwerp, Duke of Clarence• Nobility of Normandy, Flanders, France, and Aragon“It’s humbling to see names like William the Conqueror appear in the family tree,” Skloss said. “But the legacy that matters most to me is the one built by Texas schoolteachers, ranchers, saloon keepers — and the one I am building now for my daughters.”Patriotism, Education, and the Next Generation-Founded in 1889 and chartered by Congress in 1906, the SAR is a national nonprofit dedicated to patriotism, historical education, and civic responsibility. Its members — more than 38,000 strong — support youth programs, educational initiatives, historical preservation, and community service nationwide.As a member of the Hill Country Chapter, Skloss joins veterans, educators, historians, and civic leaders who conduct public ceremonies, sponsor academic scholarships, and partner with local institutions to preserve Revolutionary-era history.A single father of two daughters, Ella and Mae, Skloss plans to involve his children in SAR-related activities and the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution. “Patriotism is not about fireworks — it’s about understanding where you come from and living with purpose, integrity, and gratitude.”About Stewart Skloss-Stewart Skloss is a Managing Director of Global Brokerage at Newmark, representing private investors, family offices, institutional owners, international corporations, and sovereign wealth funds. With more than four decades of experience, he has completed real estate and advisory assignments across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and select former Soviet markets. A proud father, man of faith, and twelfth-generation Texan, he remains deeply committed to his family, his daughters, and his community.About the Sons of the American Revolution-The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is a patriotic, historical, and educational organization composed of the male descendants of patriots who aided the cause of American independence. Chartered by Congress, the Society maintains its national headquarters and genealogical research library in Louisville, Kentucky, and has more than 575 chapters worldwide.Media ContactVeritas Heritage GroupAttn: Caroline MitchellEmail: media@veritasheritagegroup.com

