The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government Reaches Concl...
Pursuant to 19 NYCRR Part 941.16, the Commission determined that disclosure of the concluding letter is in the public interest and, therefore, is now disclosed to the public.
Executive Director Sanford N. Berland said, “The matter is now closed. The process played out as prescribed by law and the Commission’s regulations. The agency investigated and presented the facts, and the Commission acted based on the record as the process requires.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.