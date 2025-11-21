Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,462 in the last 365 days.

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government Reaches Concl...

Pursuant to 19 NYCRR Part 941.16, the Commission determined that disclosure of the concluding letter is in the public interest and, therefore, is now disclosed to the public. 

Executive Director Sanford N. Berland said, “The matter is now closed. The process played out as prescribed by law and the Commission’s regulations. The agency investigated and presented the facts, and the Commission acted based on the record as the process requires.” 

View the Commission’s letter.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government Reaches Concl...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more