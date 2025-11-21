Submersible Pumps Market to Hit $24.4 Bn by 2032, Driven by Water Demand & Infrastructure Growth

High demand for efficient water extraction, wastewater management, and industrial pumping drives strong global growth in the submersible pumps market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Submersible Pumps Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Electric, Hydraulic, Air-Driven), by Capacity (Low, Medium, High), by Application (Open Pit, Borewell), by End-Use Industry (Water and Wastewater, Oil and Gas, Mining and Construction, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global submersible pumps market size was valued at $12.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $24.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.The submersible pumps market has grown significantly due to rising demand for efficient pumping systems across water supply, agriculture, oil & gas, and wastewater treatment. These pumps, designed to operate fully submerged in fluids, provide high efficiency, reduced noise, and lower maintenance compared to traditional pumps. Increasing investments in water infrastructure and the need to address global water scarcity further support market expansion.Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization across emerging economies are creating sustained demand for advanced pumping solutions. Technological advancements such as smart pump monitoring, corrosion-resistant materials, and energy-efficient motor designs are enhancing pump performance and extending product life cycles. These innovations are positioning submersible pumps as crucial components in modern fluid-handling systems.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A00829 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬Growing agricultural activities and irrigation needs are key drivers in the submersible pumps market. Farmers increasingly adopt electric and solar submersible pumps to ensure reliable water supply, reduce manual labor, and optimize crop productivity. Government initiatives promoting efficient irrigation are further propelling adoption.The market is also witnessing strong momentum from the wastewater management sector. Rising concerns about water contamination, strict discharge regulations, and rapid population growth are increasing the installation of submersible sewage and drainage pumps across municipal and industrial facilities.Oil & gas exploration activities contribute significantly to market growth, as submersible pumps are widely used in offshore drilling, dewatering, and artificial lift systems. Their ability to operate in harsh environments and handle high-pressure conditions makes them essential in upstream operations.However, high installation costs and maintenance challenges associated with handling corrosive fluids may restrain market expansion. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices can impact manufacturing costs, creating uncertainties for suppliers.On the positive side, the adoption of energy-efficient and solar-powered submersible pumps is opening new opportunities. These solutions offer lower operating costs, reduced carbon emissions, and improved sustainability—attributes that align with global energy transition trends and increasing environmental awareness.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A00829 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The submersible pumps market is segmented by type (borehole, non-clog, open well), operation (electric, hydraulic, solar), and application (water & wastewater, oil & gas, agriculture, industrial). Among these, borehole pumps hold a major share due to their extensive use in water extraction and agricultural irrigation, while wastewater applications are expanding rapidly driven by urban infrastructure upgrades.Based on type, the air-driven segment emerged as the fastest-growing category in the submersible pumps market in 2022. These pumps are valued for their precise control over liquid flow rates, making them well-suited for applications requiring accurate fluid management. Their use is especially prominent in laboratories and filtration systems where controlled flow is critical. In addition, air-driven submersible pumps are lightweight and highly portable, offering flexibility for applications where mobility is essential.By capacity, the low-capacity segment recorded the fastest growth in 2022. These pumps are extensively utilized in agricultural irrigation, providing efficient and consistent water delivery to crops. Their ability to operate while fully submerged allows them to draw water from varying depths, supporting a wide range of irrigation techniques—from drip irrigation to sprinkler systems. This controlled water distribution helps maintain soil moisture and enhances overall plant growth.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Asia-Pacific leads the submersible pumps market, driven by large-scale agricultural activities, rapid urbanization, and expanding water infrastructure in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Government-led initiatives for rural water supply and irrigation modernization significantly boost regional demand.North America and Europe also hold substantial market shares supported by strong investment in wastewater treatment, industrial automation, and oil & gas operations. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa are experiencing rising adoption due to groundwater extraction needs and infrastructure development projects.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A00829 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The major players operating in the global submersible pumps industry analysis across EBARA CORPORATION, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd., KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED, KSB Limited, Pentair, Sulzer Ltd, TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., WILO SE, and Xylem.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By type, the electric segment dominated the market accounting for half of the market share in 2022.• By capacity, the medium segment was the highest revenue contributor representing one-third of the market share in 2022.• By application, the open pit segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market representing half of the market share in 2022, however borewell segment was the fastest growing representing 7.0% of CAGR.• By end-use industry, the water and wastewater segment dominated the market accounting for one-third of the market share in 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.5%.• By region, Asia-Pacific collectively was the highest revenue contributor and fastest growing segment estimated to register a CAGR of 7.2%.

