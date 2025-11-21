Global Produce Packaging Market to Reach $53.8 Billion by 2031, Growing at 4.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a detailed report titled, “ Produce Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Others), and Application (Fruits, Vegetables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.” According to the report, the global produce packaging market generated $35.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $53.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (198 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32226 Key Growth DriversThe growth of the produce packaging market is supported by factors such as population growth, rising disposable income, lifestyle changes, and a decrease in household numbers. In addition, increasing demand for packaged fruits and vegetables is creating new opportunities. However, the high cost of packaging solutions continues to restrict market expansion.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the produce packaging market due to lockdowns in countries like China, the U.S., and India. Production stoppages, labor shortages, and limited availability of raw materials constrained the supply of fresh produce, impacting sales. With the introduction of vaccines, production resumed in 2021, helping the market recover.Material InsightsPlastic: Leading the market in 2021 with nearly 40% share, plastic packaging remains dominant due to its durability in extreme conditions and ability to preserve fresh produce.Paper and Paperboard: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6%, thanks to growing preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging materials.Packaging Type InsightsCorrugated Boxes: Held the largest market share in 2021, around 25%, due to their lightweight, recyclable, and biodegradable properties. Other packaging types such as bags and liners, plastic containers, and trays were also analyzed.Buy this Research Report: https://bit.ly/3DU0Isw Application InsightsVegetables: Represented the largest share in 2021, accounting for over 50% of the market, as packaging protects produce from external damage and spoilage.Fruits: Projected to record the highest CAGR of 4.3%, driven by rising consumer preference for organic and fresh fruits, vegetables, plant-based meats, and grains.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2021 with over one-third of global revenue, and is expected to maintain leadership through 2031. The region is set to achieve the fastest CAGR of 4.4%, fueled by increasing consumer spending, urbanization, rising disposable income, and greater consumption of fresh produce.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32226 Leading PlayersKey companies in the global produce packaging market include:Pactiv Evergreen Inc.Amcor PLCMondi GroupGeorgia Pacific LLCWestRock CompanySealed Air CorporationSmurfit Kappa Group PLCInternational Paper CompanyDS Smith PlcBerry Global Group, Inc.Trending Reports in IndustryAutomatic Bending Machine Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-tools-market-to-accrue-12-1-bn-globally-by-2031-at-8-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301629280.html Tower Crane Rental Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tower-crane-rental-market-to-reach-6-0-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301892779.html Smart Door Locks Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-door-locks-market-to-reach-12-5-billion-globally-by-2032-at-17-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301893465.html Robotic Floor Scrubber Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-floor-scrubber-market-to-reach-575-6-million-globally-by-2032-at-12-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301883021.html Patio Doors Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patio-doors-market-to-reach-59-3-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301828369.html underground construction equipment market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/underground-construction-equipment-market-to-reach-31-3-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301794240.html About US:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.