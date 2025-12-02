MANIKĀ launches Buddhist jewelry line in the U.S. market

Each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail — made of silver with gold plating Timeless texture, spiritual strength. Our braided bangles are made to move with you. Full-color bangle collection, crafted with care and infused with Buddhist blessings, brings intention to everyday wear.

Buddhist jewelry inspired by Thai temples tradition, crafted for intention, mindfulness, and modern everyday wear.

Our accessories are more than adornments; they are symbols that reinforce your purpose and inspire you to live your life” — MANIKĀ

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trace of temple incense, the quiet shimmer of gold leaf, and a mantra carried close to the skin: MANIKĀ is bringing its Buddhist-inspired jewelry to a wider U.S. audience through its online store, offering pieces shaped by Thai monastic talisman traditions and designed for everyday life.In Buddhist temples across Thailand, visitors have traditionally rubbed golden Buddha figures as a gesture associated with receiving blessings and good luck. Over time, repeated contact began to wear down some of these figures, leading monks to develop gold leaf Buddha carvings that could preserve the practice while protecting the original statues.Those gold-leaf carvings later became the basis for small talismans that were incorporated into bracelets. MANIKĀ traces its origins to this transition: spiritual bracelets created from monk-blessed gold leaf, adapted into wearable pieces intended for daily use. The brand translates that cultural heritage into minimalist bracelets and rings meant to accompany daily routines as a personal anchor—an object that helps keep intention within reach throughout the day.This jewelry is designed to reflect the cultural role of these talismans—serving as a physical reminder of mindfulness and intention within everyday routines—while maintaining a minimalist format suitable for continuous wear.Each piece contains a 22K gold-leaf interior and an engraved Buddhist mantra for love and luck. The mantras are crafted in silver with gold plating, and every design is finished with silicone covers that make the jewelry waterproof, lightweight, and silent for continuous wear.“Our purpose has always been to carry forward the meaning of Thai talismans in a form that fits modern life,” said Raquel Shabot, founder of MANIKĀ. “We respect the tradition behind each blessing, and we design every piece to be worn daily—as a simple, tangible reminder of mindfulness and intention.”The collection was created in collaboration with artisans familiar with Thai Buddhist motifs, and that the brand will continue expanding its range of bracelet and ring styles while sharing educational context on the symbolism behind each mantra. The company positions its jewelry at the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary routine, emphasizing wearability without disconnecting from its spiritual source.These accessories are more than adornments; they are symbols that reinforce your purpose and inspire you to live your life.The full Buddhist jewelry collection is available through the brand’s online store.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.