Moiss and Ice Canada Signals a New Era of Premium Moissanite Jewelry for Canadians
Moiss and Ice Canada offers a focused collection built around high quality moissanite. Each piece uses D colour VVS+ stones with strong brilliance.
Moiss and Ice focuses on bold designs, strong identity, and modern luxury. Each piece is made to order with expert detail. Customers receive a personal creation process from order to completion.
Moiss and Ice Canada offers a focused collection built around high performance moissanite. Each piece uses D colour VVS+ stones with strong brilliance and clean faceting.
• Moissanite Cuban and Tennis Necklaces
• Moissanite Rings
• Moissanite Earrings
All items are made to order in Canada. This gives you fresh production, clean settings, and tight quality control on every stone and every link.
Key points
• Based in Canada with a made to order model
• High grade D colour VVS+ moissanite
• Premium weight and solid build quality
• Custom designs available
• Transparent pricing for Canadian buyers
• Fast support and direct communication with the founder
Raj built Moiss and Ice to serve people who want standout jewelry without inflated retail markups. The brand positions itself as a leader in moissanite luxury for ambitious buyers who want presence, clarity, and confidence in every piece.
Recent growth
• Strong demand for Cuban chains, solitaire rings, and custom pendants
• Expanded production partners to reduce wait times
• Growing customer base in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal
• New product lines planned for 2026
Moiss and Ice continues to scale while keeping a tight focus on craftsmanship and client experience. The brand plans to announce retail pop up events and collaborations with Canadian creators in the coming year.
Moiss and Ice Canada
Moiss and Ice Canada
69 Skyline Trail
Nobleton, ON L7B 1N2
Canada
press contact:
Raj Patel
sales@moissice.ca
Moiss and Ice Canada is an independent moissanite jewelry brand built in Toronto by founder Raj Patel. The company serves buyers who want precision crafted moissanite pieces without inflated retail pricing. The focus is simple. Strong designs, premium stones, and a direct relationship with every customer.
The brand operates on a made to order model. Each piece is produced with fresh settings, clean polishing, and strict quality checks. Moiss and Ice works with select Canadian and international artisans to deliver consistent detail on every chain, ring, and custom item.
The company's mission is to give self made buyers access to luxury level jewelry with honest pricing, fast support, and real craftsmanship.
Raj Patel
Moiss & Ice Canada
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.