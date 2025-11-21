Moiss and Ice Canada Signals a New Era of Premium Moissanite Jewelry for Canadians

Canadian Moissanite Earrings Moiss and Ice Canada Logo Canadian moissanite Cuban Necklace

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moiss and Ice Canada announces the rise of a new moissanite jewelry store built for Canadians. Founded by Raj Patel, the brand delivers premium moissanite pieces that offer high brilliance, precision craftsmanship, and fair pricing for Canadian shoppers.Moiss and Ice focuses on bold designs, strong identity, and modern luxury. Each piece is made to order with expert detail. Customers receive a personal creation process from order to completion.Moiss and Ice Canada offers a focused collection built around high performance moissanite. Each piece uses D colour VVS+ stones with strong brilliance and clean faceting.All items are made to order in Canada. This gives you fresh production, clean settings, and tight quality control on every stone and every link.Key points• Based in Canada with a made to order model• High grade D colour VVS+ moissanite• Premium weight and solid build quality• Custom designs available• Transparent pricing for Canadian buyers• Fast support and direct communication with the founderRaj built Moiss and Ice to serve people who want standout jewelry without inflated retail markups. The brand positions itself as a leader in moissanite luxury for ambitious buyers who want presence, clarity, and confidence in every piece.Recent growth• Strong demand for Cuban chains, solitaire rings, and custom pendants• Expanded production partners to reduce wait times• Growing customer base in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal• New product lines planned for 2026Moiss and Ice continues to scale while keeping a tight focus on craftsmanship and client experience. The brand plans to announce retail pop up events and collaborations with Canadian creators in the coming year.Moiss and Ice CanadaMoiss and Ice Canada69 Skyline TrailNobleton, ON L7B 1N2Canadapress contact:Raj Patelsales@moissice.caMoiss and Ice Canada is an independent moissanite jewelry brand built in Toronto by founder Raj Patel. The company serves buyers who want precision crafted moissanite pieces without inflated retail pricing. The focus is simple. Strong designs, premium stones, and a direct relationship with every customer.The brand operates on a made to order model. Each piece is produced with fresh settings, clean polishing, and strict quality checks. Moiss and Ice works with select Canadian and international artisans to deliver consistent detail on every chain, ring, and custom item.The company's mission is to give self made buyers access to luxury level jewelry with honest pricing, fast support, and real craftsmanship.

