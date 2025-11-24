Quinolones Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quinolones Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Quinolones Market Through 2025?

The quinolones market has been expanding consistently over the recent years, with its size predicted to increase from $50.05 billion in 2024 to $51.89 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The upward trend during the historical period is due to factors such as the demand and utilization of antibiotics, regulatory authorization, research and innovation, competitory scenarios, and the expiration of patents.

Anticipated robust advancement is foreseen for the quinolones market size in the upcoming years. Its size is projected to escalate to ""$63.17 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The expansion during the predicted period can be credited to factors such as the emergence of new diseases, evolution in regulations, alterations in global health policies, the increase in antibiotic resistance, and strategies for market enlargement. Notable tendencies for the prediction period encompass the development of new products and regulatory landscape modifications.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Quinolones Market?

The quinolones market is substantially benefiting from the increased prevalence of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are those instigated by organisms like viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Quinolones, by virtue, are extensively utilized in treating various bacterial-caused infectious diseases including tuberculosis and urinary tract infections. For example, the Global Tuberculosis Report, issued by the Switzerland-based World Health Organization in November 2023, revealed that the global count of newly identified TB cases amplified to 7.5 million in 2022, up from 6.4 million in 2021. Consequently, the surging incidence of infectious diseases is propelling the growth of the quinolones market.

Which Players Dominate The Quinolones Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Quinolones include:

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• LG Life Sciences

• Pfizer Inc.

• Viatris Inc.

• Lupin Limited

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

• Zydus Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Quinolones Market?

The emphasis on product innovation is increasingly becoming a leading trend in the quinolones market. To maintain their market standings, key corporations in this sector are concentrating on the creation and development of novel products. For instance, in January 2023, Dovprela - a therapeutic treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis, was launched by Viatris' South Korean arm. This US-based pharmaceutical enterprise innovated Dovprela, which is a trifecta drug regimen comprising of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid (BPaL) for addressing extensively drug-resistant TB and non-responsive or treatment-resistant multidrug-resistant TB in adults. Dovprela is designed to shorten the treatment duration from approximately 18-20 months to a mere 5-6 months, thanks to its speedy anti-tuberculosis properties.

Global Quinolones Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The quinolones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Norfloxacin, Ofloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Gemifloxacin, Other Types

2) By Pathogen Type: Gram-Positive Pathogen, Gram-Negative Pathogen

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Norfloxacin: Indications, Dosage Forms

2) By Ofloxacin: Indications, Dosage Forms

3) By Ciprofloxacin: Indications, Dosage Forms

4) By Gemifloxacin: Indications, Dosage Forms

5) By Other Types: Various Formulations, Indications

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Quinolones Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the quinolones market with the highest share. The study on the quinolones market touched on several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

